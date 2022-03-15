🌱 Groundbreaking At New Westbrook ES + Neighborhood Clean-Ups

Hey, neighbors! Nicole Fallon-Peek here with a fresh issue of the Roseville Daily.

On Friday, Mar. 11, at 9 a.m. the Roseville City School District broke ground at Westbrook Elementary. The ceremony took place in Roseville and was held at 4510 Solaire Drive and attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams, and officials from the City of Roseville. (Roseville Today) In a partnership with the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (ROCNA), the city of Roseville has planned clean-up events in your neighborhood. The clean-up events will clear the clutter, get your garage back, and toss unwanted materials for free. The events are planned out throughout April, May, and June, and event locations were selected in or near your neighborhood. (City of Roseville) Are you looking for a new job in the Roseville area? Whether you're looking for full-time or part-time work, there are plenty of opportunities available in and around Roseville. Each week, Patch and ZipRecruiter compile a list of the latest local jobs added in the region. (Roseville Patch)

Art Demo: Pressing Lattice Forms With Eliza Au At Blue Line Arts (12:00 PM)

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Walk-In And Appointment At Maidu Community Center (2:30 PM)

"The Armed Lady" Handgun Essentials Course At Placer Sporting Club (4:00 PM)

Can California drivers find some relief at the pump by filling up at membership retailer gas stations like Sam's Club, Costco, or BJ's? Patch breaks down the price differences in major metro areas. (Patch)

T he Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce's "Restaurant of the Week" is The Range Kitchen & Tap, a Rustic American eatery on E. Roseville Pkwy owned by Kevin Kokoszka. The Chamber says Kokoszka is bringing "a new taste and look to Roseville" with locally sourced and seasonal comfort food and "an interior designed to make you want to stay for a while!" (Facebook)

The City of Roseville is sharing helpful tips to help residents save water during "Fix-a-Leak Week 2022." Yesterday's tip: Check for leaks both inside and outside your home. Indoors, look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and listen for running toilets. Outdoors, check irrigation systems and spigots or hose bibbs. Follow along on the city's social media accounts this week for tips this week! (Facebook)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

