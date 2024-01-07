Grounded plans delays San Diego flights
10News reporter spoke with an experienced pilot who used to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jets for his insights.
An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California had to make an emergency landing Friday night when a piece of the Boeing 737 Max 9's cabin blew out at around 16,000 feet. There were no major injuries. The FAA has now grounded about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for safety inspections.
