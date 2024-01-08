GroundFOX: Fatal crash causing delays on I-490
A fatal crash is causing delays on I-490 Westbound at E. 55th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the final week of regular season action around the NFL and give their immediate reactions and takeaways as we look ahead to Wild Card weekend. Fitz and Frank start by highlighting some of the most important outcomes, including the Buffalo Bills taking the AFC East, the Houston Texans winning the AFC South, the Green Bay Packers making the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys getting the 2 seed and the Philadelphia Eagles continuing to look like a bad football team. Later, Fitz and Frank cover each and every Week 18 game, as they go back and forth on the Jacksonville Jaguars' meltdown, the Atlanta Falcons and the firing of Arthur Smith, Antonio Pierce showing up big once again and much more. The duo finish off the show by doing a rapid Wild Card preview. Fitz and Frank discuss their expectations for the first round of playoff games next weekend.
The latest report inflation report and the start of second quarter earnings will greet investors in the week ahead.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
Belkin has launched a new wireless charging dock that can perform a neat trick: it can swivel and tilt to track you while you move around a room.
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra packs two periscope telephoto cameras, offering both 3x and 6x optical zoom features.
The Big Three U.S. automakers (Ford, GM and Stellantis) won't have big splashy displays and announcements as in past years. AI is a theme that is popping up everywhere and perhaps surprising to some, hydrogen fuel will also have a presence. One of note is Gbike, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator that is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
The five winners of AARP's Purpose Prize have improved the world around them and found new purpose themselves.
The Warriors veteran is back.
A law firm went through 5 years of federal data on fatal crashes to figure out which states posed the greatest threat to bicycle and motorcycle riders.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
While micromobility companies around the globe have been in limbo and hitting snags like bankruptcy, shutdown and layoffs, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator called Gbike is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Walter Yoon, CEO and founder of Gbike, said the startup is currently in talks for acquisitions in the micromobility industry to increase its market share before its planned initial public offering, aiming for early 2025. The startup recently closed its Series C, around $9.1 million, equivalent to 11.9 billion KRW, in the form of a convertible note, which brings its total raised to $21 million since its inception in 2017.
A law firm researched the number of fatal accidents involving animals in each state, finding three in which there were zero.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.
See how states are addressing abortion, gender-affirming care and more this year.
Google has just disabled third-party cookies for one percent of Chrome users, years after it first introduced its Privacy Sandbox project.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.