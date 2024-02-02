Groundhog Day 2024: Did the groundhog see his shadow and how often is Phil right?

Will there be six more weeks of winter or is spring around the corner?

Friday morning the country welcomed the return of the beloved Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, who, legend has it, will determine whether we should bundle up for six more weeks of winter or prepare for an early spring.

Here's what you should know about Groundhog Day 2024.

What is Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day is rooted in the Christian holiday Candlemas, the midway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox. During Candlemas, Christians would light candles to predict how long winter would last.

The first official Groundhog Day was held Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. According to History.com, we can thank newspaper editor Clymer Freas for the special day, as he and a group of groundhog hunters declared a groundhog from the town as the official predictor.

Today, the ceremony is organized by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, which also cares for the groundhog year-round.

When is Groundhog Day 2024?

Groundhog Day occurs each year on Feb. 2. This year, Groundhog Day falls on a Friday.

Groundhog Day is not a federal holiday, so banks, mail and trash services, schools, grocery stores, federal offices, local governments, libraries and stock markets will be open. But in Punxsutawney, celebrations featuring talent shows, banquets and performances are held to commemorate the day.

Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

Arguably the most famous groundhog in the world, Punxsutawney Phil, did not see his shadow Friday morning, meaning an early spring is on its way.

What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow?

In theory, if Phil sees his shadow, we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. If Phil doesn't see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

Last year, the groundhog predicted a longer winter. This year, Phil did see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

But how accurate are Phil's predictions? The Stormfax Weather Almanac says the groundhog is only correct about 39% of the time. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil was only right 40% of the time between 2012 and 2021.

