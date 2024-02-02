Groundhog Day 2024: What did Uni of Lebanon County say?

Uni the groundhog took his yearly trip down the Tulpehocken Creek in Myerstown on Friday before giving his call on whether there would be an additional six weeks of winter this year.

About 150 people attended the Groundhog Day event, held early in the morning at the Myerstown Community Park. Before Uni's trip down the river, adults and children alike stopped to take pics with Uni, some sporting Groundhog Day memorabilia.

At around 8 a.m., Uni was floated down the creek, and had a quick conversation in Dutch with forecaster Donald Hickernell of the Union Canal Groundhog Lodge No. 17 (in Dutch, Grundsau Lodsch Nummer Siwwezeh am Union Kanaal) after he was pulled out.

Hickernell said that Uni did not see his shadow, predicting that there would be early spring. He also said that Uni told him there would be some rain and some snow.

Prior to the forecast, the lodge held a brief moment of silence for Earl Hehnly, a member of the lodge who passed away in late January.

Punxsutawney Phil made a similar prediction on Friday, not seeing his shadow and predicting and early spring.

Edwin Engle, president of the lodge, said that holding the Groundhog Day event is a fun way to keep the legacy of the Pennsylvania Dutch alive, which he described as quickly fading.

He was pleased with the large turnout for this event and attributed most of it on the good weather and little rain.

