Groundhog Day 2024: Punxsutawney Phil says early spring. Do meteorologists agree?

Punxsutawney Phil says we're in for an early spring and meteorologists agree — kind of.

If you're sick of winter's cold, the official federal forecast is for you: In February, "most of the nation is looking at above-normal temperatures as a whole," Climate Prediction Center meteorologist Dan Collins told USA TODAY. He said this pattern is favored to continue into March and April, as well.

Specifically, he said much of the northern and central U.S. has the greatest likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures in February, he said. While it won't be time to break out the sunscreen and flip-flops, the overall pattern is for milder air to dominate for much of the month.

No parts of the nation are forecast to see below-normal temperatures in February, the Climate Prediction Center said, and this includes Alaska, which was unusually snowy and cold throughout January.

Another forecaster, AccuWeather's long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok, said that whether or not you'll see an early spring depends on where you live: He agrees that an early end to winter is possible across the northern tier; however, "spring-like weather could be late to arrive in more than a dozen states across the southern U.S.," he said.

The February temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that above-normal temperatures (red and orange) are forecast across much of the northern U.S.

El Niño still a major factor

El Niño, a natural warming of ocean water in the tropical Pacific that affects weather worldwide, will continue to be the primary climate driver for the month of February across the U.S., Collins said.

"Although the ongoing El Niño is predicted to weaken over the next few months, it remains a major climate driver impacting the mid-latitude circulation and February temperature and precipitation," Collins wrote this week in an online forecast.

El Niño winters typically bring milder temperatures across much of the northern tier of the nation.

What about precipitation?

The ongoing El Niño will be a factor in the precipitation forecast for February and into March as well. While the Northwest and Northeast should see a drier-than-normal month, practically the entire southern tier from California to Florida is favored to see above-average amounts of precipitation in February, the Climate Prediction Center said. This will begin with the big "atmospheric river" storm that's forecast to slam into California over the weekend, and then soak the Southwest next week.

AccuWeather said that the prospects of frequent rainfall in the Southeast could also limit temperatures, resulting in a slower transition from winter to spring conditions there.

Precipitation is forecast to be above-normal (green) across much of the southern tier of the nation in February, all the way from California to Florida. The Northwest and Northeast should see drier-than-normal conditions (brown).

And there's still a chance of Arctic air?

While the bulk of February should be on the mild side, Collins said that long-range weather models also show that an outbreak of cold, arctic air could make an unwelcome appearance across parts of the nation by the the third week of the month.

And if there are storms present at that time, snow could also still fall in some areas. "Snow is still possible" in the Midwest and Northeast, he said, as the cold air "could lead to a late-winter snowstorm." But it's too far away to make that sort of specific forecast, Collins said.

AccuWeather's Pastelok cautioned that "we may have a pretty stormy pattern from late February to the start of March."

Winter's not over yet: Things to remember about February

Based on historical weather data, February is the snowiest month of the year in many locations, from the Northeast to the Plains and West, according to Weather.com. "Many major Northeast snowstorms occur in February and it's typically the snowiest month along the highly populated Interstate-95 corridor from Boston to Washington D.C.," Weather.com said.

At the same time, as daylight increases throughout the month, temperatures slowly rise, since the heart of winter has passed for most of the United States as February begins. "For most locations east of the Mississippi River, the coldest time of year is in January, while much of the West gets the coldest temperatures in December," Weather.com said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Groundhog Day 2024: Forecasters weigh in on early spring prediction