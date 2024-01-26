Groundhog Day: What does a groundhog have to do with the weather forecast?

All eyes will be on Gobbler's Knob Feb. 2, as spectators in Punxsutawney and across the nation await the answer to to see if Punxsutawney Phil will — or won't — see his shadow.

But, what does a groundhog have to do with predicting the weather anyway?

Why does a groundhog predict the weather?

Looking to a groundhog to predict the weather has it's roots in European lore, where "...a badger or sacred bear..." prognosticates the weather instead of a whistlepig.

Groundhog Day also has been linked to the Christian holiday of Candlemas and the Pagan Imbolc, marked on Feb. 1 with it's own weather prediction, according to NOAA.

Candlemas is the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox, and early Christians believed that a sunny Candlemas meant 40 more days of cold and snow.

German immigrants in Pennsylvania brought Candlemas traditions with them, but instead of using a badger as their weather prognosticator, a groundhog was chosen.

If the hibernating groundhog named Phil leaves his burrow and sees his shadow, then there will be six more weeks of winter.

This later became a yearly celebration starting on Feb. 2, 1887 at Gobbler's Knob.

Who started Groundhog Day?

The earliest tradition of Groundhog Day was observed in 1886, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

A clipping from newspapers.com Indiana's Kokomo Tribune notes the celebration was the brainchild of Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper editor Clymer Freas. He noticed "...a group of the town's early German settlers took to picnicking at Gobbler's Knob on a keg of beer and some of the abundant groundhog meat," the article reads. When word of this reached Freas, "...he christened the club the Groundhog Club," the Jan. 31, 1952 edition reads.

Freas declared Feb. 2 to be Groundhog Day, and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the official weather forecasting groundhog.

To this day, tens of thousands gather to Gobblers Knob on Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day and get their upcoming weather prediction from Punxsutawney Phil.

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

While his first forecast in 1887 was accurate for the Northeast, Great Lakes and West regions, his accuracy rate is below 50%.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil has gotten his forecasts correct 40% of the time over the past decade.

