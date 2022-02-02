Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil's shadow predicts six more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil made his annual Groundhogs Day prediction, seeing his shadow and forecasting six more weeks of winter.
Punxsutawney Phil made his annual Groundhogs Day prediction, seeing his shadow and forecasting six more weeks of winter.
Excitement is building in the small Pennsylvania town that gains national attention every Feb. 2 as crowds gather to hear whether they should expect an early spring or even more winter.
It's Groundhog Day and that means excitement for Woodstock Willie's annual prediction.
AccuWeather's Lincoln Riddle reported live from Punxsutawney on the night of Feb. 1, where the town stirred with excitement ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's annual prognostication.
About 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in December, according to data from the Labor Department.
A final 2021 snapshot each week for a few drivers in NASCAR's top three series showing results and what we know about their 2022 plans. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
A global leader in vaccine rollout during early waves of the coronavirus, Israel's government has adopted "Living with COVID" as its mantra since a few months before Omicron arrived. The variant is milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but that's scant consolation to the medics and nurses staffing COVID-19 wards whose workloads have soared again in parallel with case numbers. "The staff are exhausted," said Yoram Weiss, acting director general of Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.
In this article, we examined billionaire Kerr Neilson’s portfolio management strategy and approach to investing in stocks. We also reviewed 10 stocks to invest in today according to billionaire Kerr Neilson’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed discussion about Kerr Neilson’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategies and jump directly to 5 Stocks to Invest […]
Winter storm Landon is expected to be a powerful storm bringing snow and ice across a large portion of the U.S. on Wednesday but will miss Wisconsin.
A 19-year-old Florida university student and aviation enthusiast says he rejected a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to shut down @ElonJet, a Twitter bot he
On Part 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 11 reunion, Teresa Giudice shared that Dolores Catania's son, Frankie, was "making a lot of money" and "killing it" at his new real estate job working for Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Now, Frankie is opening up about what it's really like to work for Teresa's fiancé. "It's been going well," Frankie shared on the February 1 Season 12 premiere of RHONJ. "Lou's a hard worker. He's got a good heart, too." When Dolores asked, "He's a good mentor to you,
Marion's Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow Wednesday morning, predicting an early spring.
A defendant in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Witmer kidnap plot wants to review jailhouse records of the government's witnesses in preparation for trial.
Zendaya, who is 5 foot 10, is 2 inches taller than Tom Holland. She said she's never thought of height differences "as a thing."
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.