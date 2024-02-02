Groundhog Day Results: See them here

Historic snowfall. Record-smashing cold. Winter has been in high gear for the first month of 2024 across much of Canada, and that has many Canadians asking an age-old question: Will spring be here soon?

Groundhog Day 2024 puts the answer to that question in the tiny hands of furry prognosticators across Canada and the U.S. as we turn to everyone's favourite forecasting rodents to find out if we're in for an early taste of spring, or if it will be better to hibernate through the next six weeks.

Explainer: Groundhog Day Six (6) More Weeks of Winter (The Weather Network)

The holiday is a popular tradition celebrated in North America on February 2. According to folklore, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it will be scared and return to its burrow. That translates to a forecast of six more weeks of winter on the way. Under cloudy skies, the groundhog stays out to visit, suggesting we'll see an early spring.

Not unlike their human counterparts, the marmot meteorologists don't always agree on the forecast. We’ll provide updates on each prognosis as they become available, so check back regularly to find out what the continent's prominent weather woodchucks have predicted for the weeks ahead.

Groundhog Day success rate since 2020

Groundhog success rate since 2020 (The Weather Network/Canva Pro)

In the meantime, here's a refresher on last year's predictions.

2024 GROUNDHOG DAY RESULTS

Predictions will be published below as they become available.

Shubenacadie Sam: Nova Scotia

Shubenacadie Sam will be the first Groundhog Day reveal in North America at 8 am AST.

Lucy The Lobster: Barrington Passage, N.S.

Who says groundhogs are the only ones that can predict the weather?

'Lucy the Lobster' clawed her way onto the scene back in 2018, after she reportedly crawled from the water to a lobster trap on Groundhog Day.

Will the crustacean's predictions leave us shell-shocked this year? Find out soon as The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports live from the Lobster Capital of Canada later this morning.

Fred La Marmotte: Quebec

After the sudden and tragic loss of Fred La Marmotte last year, event organizer, Roberto Blondin, announced that the tradition would continue this year with Fred’s successor: Fred Junior.

The results will be made in front of Permaculture school in Val d'Espoir! You can stream events, which begin at 6:30 am (EST), leading up to the big reveal, here.

Wiarton Willie: Ontario

It's more than just a one-day event in Wiarton, Ont., the home of Wiarton Willie.

While Willie makes his Groundhog Day prediction at 8:07 am (EST) today, folks can continue the fun Saturday at the free Family Festival Events at Bluewater Park from 10 am to 4 pm. Events this year include a gaming trailer, rock climbing wall, axe throwing, photo booth, human foosball, a trackless train and so much more!

Manitoba Merv

Manitoba Merv has been leading local Groundhog Day celebrations for over 30 years.

He started as an actor in children's puppet shows at Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre but has since moved on to a Groundhog Day mascot with an impressive track record. Jacques Bourgeois, who worked in marketing and communications for the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, told CTV in 2019 that Merv had a 98 per cent success rate.

Merv is expected to make its bold predictions around 8 am (CST).

Balzac Billy: Alberta

In Alberta, we have Balzac Billy, a hog in disguise.

Groundhogs are plentiful in most parts of Canada and the U.S., but they aren't found in southern Alberta, Global News explains, and that is precisely where the community of Balzac is located.

Residents created a workaround with Balzac Billy, a man-sized mascot who has been predicting the spring forecast since the 1970s. He's not even a groundhog: according to the Lethbridge Times, Billy is a Richardson's ground squirrel, a common species in this locale.

This year, Billy will greet people in person at the Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre at around 8 am (MST).

A recap of Groundhog Day predictions, 2020-2023

Take a look at how Groundhogs have voted in the past, and you'll find Willie has a sunnier outlook than others.

"Statistically, Willie would likely always have a better chance of predicting an early spring due to Wiarton's placement in the snowbelts, a.k.a. the land of lake-effect snow and cloud," explains Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg. "Willie is a glass half-full type of rodent."

