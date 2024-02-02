Groundhog Day: Here are the results from weather predicting groundhogs Phil and Hope

The day is officially here where we turn to our favorite weather-predicting critters. Pennsylvania has their famous groundhog, Punxsatawney Phil and Indiana has their own groundhog named after the town she lives in, Hope.

As a quick refresher, here are the two possible outcomes.

The Groundhog sees his shadow: If the groundhog emerges from their hole and sees their shadow, there will be six more weeks of wintry weather.

The Groundhog sees no shadow: If the groundhog emerges from the burrow and does NOT see their shadow, then early spring weather is right around the corner.

Did Punxsatawney Phil see his shadow?

At the Groundhog Day celebration in Gobbler's Knob, Pennsylvania, Punxsatawney Phil, "Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather-Prophet Extraordinary" did not see his shadow on Friday morning, so he predicts we will have an early spring.

Did Hope see her shadow?

Those who gathered around the bandstand in the town square in Hope Indiana saw Hope, the "Miracle Marmot" make her prediction also received good news as Hope did not see her shadow either and also predicts an early spring.

