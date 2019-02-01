Groundhog Day is Saturday. How accurate has Punxsutawney Phil been in the past?

It's that time of year again when meteorologists "graciously" step aside to let a furry rodent make its weather forecast.

Punxsutawney Phil, the world's most famous groundhog, will be coaxed from his burrow in western Pennsylvania early Saturday by a bunch of guys in black hats and suits. Then, an anxious nation will wait to find out whether we'll have an early spring or six more miserable weeks of cold and snow.

But let's not get carried away with his prediction. Turns out that flipping a coin might be as accurate as Phil. Since 1988, the groundhog has been "right" 14 times and "wrong" 17 times.

In other words, in only 14 of the last 31 years did the national average temperature for the remainder of February match what would be expected based on what the groundhog predicted.

The experts agree: "There is no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of the analysis," according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

This is the 133rd year that Phil has made his prediction.

According to legend, if it's sunny and Phil sees his shadow, the scared groundhog returns to his burrow and the U.S. will endure six more weeks of winter. But if it's cloudy when the groundhog emerges on Feb. 2, the critter won't see his shadow and will leave his burrow, meaning winter will soon end and an early start to spring is coming.

The National Weather Service said the forecast for Saturday morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, calls for cloudy skies and a temperature of 23 degrees. But Phil is a fickle fuzzball, so who knows what he'll do?

Phil was "wrong" last year: The fuzzy rodent saw his shadow, so there should have been six more weeks of winter. But both February and March ended up warmer than average across the nation, NOAA said.

For members of Punxsutawney Phil's "Inner Circle," his less than stellar record could be classified as fake news. They claim his predictions are accurate 100 percent of the time.

Overall, Phil tends to predict that winter will continue: Since 1887, the groundhog has seen his shadow 104 times, to forecast a longer winter, and not seen it 18 times, to predict an early spring. (There is no record of the prediction for 10 times in the late 19th century.)

While Groundhog Day is just some midwinter fun, climate records say that winter probably isn't over, according to NOAA. Climatologically speaking, the three coldest months of the year are December, January and February, so winter typically still has a ways to go when the groundhog comes out on Feb. 2.

The most recent prediction for February from the Climate Prediction Center is for cooler-than-average temperatures in the eastern U.S., and warmer-than-average temperatures in the West and in Alaska.