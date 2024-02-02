Groundhog Day: Are sunny skies, mild temps foreshadowing an early spring?

Feb. 2—The question of the day is whether partly sunny skies today foreshadow a Groundhog Day prediction of an early start to spring or another six weeks of winter.

Ohio's groundhog Buckeye Chuck did not see his shadow Friday morning, predicting an early spring. The groundhog may have caught a glimpse at the weather forecast, which has above average temperatures and dry conditions for the next 10 days.

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs around 45 degrees. Although it's several degrees above the average temperature for today, it is a drop of about 7 degrees from the day before, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be partly cloudy today, with clouds starting to scatter in the evening. Temperatures overnight will drop to a low around 27 degrees.

Warmer, sunny conditions begin Saturday and will last into early next week.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear for Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 52 degrees. It will be mostly clear overnight with a low around 29 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy but warmer with a high near 58 degrees.