Reuters

Even before last week's visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fish farmer Chen Sheng-You was on the lookout for new business, with trade curbs cutting him off from his major source of revenue - China. Beijing suspended purchases of grouper fish, Chen's main product, in June after repeatedly detecting banned chemicals. But the geopolitical storm that followed Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 is likely to put the livelihoods of Chen and other farmers and fishermen in the island's southern Pingtung county at further risk.