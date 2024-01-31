Grounds for divorce could change in Oklahoma under proposed Senate bill. Share your thoughts

Surrounded by members of his family, newly elected Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, takes his oath of office.

A bill filed by Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, would modify grounds for divorce, making it more difficult to end a marriage in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 1958 would remove incompatibility as a permissible ground for divorce, effectively abolishing no-fault divorce.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of Senate Bill 1958 passing in Oklahoma? We would like to share your opinion on this topic. Please send your comments, along with your name and city of residence, to yourviews@oklahoman.com or share them in our survey link: https://bit.ly/SenateBill1958

