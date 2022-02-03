🌱 Groundwater Boon For ‘Ville + Snowpack Woes + Pageant For All

Hey, neighbors! Kelly Risse here with the latest issue of the Roseville Daily.

We’ve got partly cloudy skies and a little less wind in the forecast for today. The expected high is 60 degrees with an overnight low of 37 (wow, same as yesterday!). Winds have shifted, coming out of the southwest, and should be light and variable at about 4 mph. Humidity is up a bit today at around 53% during the day.

Here are the top five stories today in Roseville:

Our City Councilwoman Pauline Roccucci recently penned an article for the Northern California Water Association detailing how the city was recently able to replenish Roseville’s groundwater basin with 106 million gallons of water from Folsom Reservoir. Roseville’s investment in groundwater management over the past 20 years allows it to keep a reserve supply of water to draw from in dry years – essentially banking it for a [not so] rainy day. The water recently acquired would normally be lost to the Pacific Ocean as Folsom Reservoir must release excess water when it reaches capacity. Find out more about how Roseville’s groundwater system works in this article. (NCWA website)

An exceptionally dry January and continuing dry conditions are eating away at what was once a surplus amount of snowpack amassed in November. Cool temperatures have help to preserve some of the record-breaking accumulation, but now our Sierra holds only an average amount of moisture for this point in the year. We are looking at another year of drought if February and March leave us high and dry, so to speak. (Gold Country Media) The City of Sacramento has announced it will open a new safe camping site at Miller Park for people experiencing homelessness. The operation will have space for 60 tents, provide onsite hygiene services and staff to connect campers with programs. This will be second such site after a previous site at the W-X freeway helped nearly 200 people transition into stable housing, according to officials. The location has boaters who use the nearby marina concerned, although officials have stated that the camp will not interfere with access to the marina. (KCRA 3) You are invited to apply to represent Roseville in a pageant that emphasizes inner beauty and community service over more superficial attributes. Yes, you! The Annual Miss California HeartShine Pageant is an all-inclusive event (ages 6-106 with ambassador categories for boys and men) that takes place February 19th and 20th at the Hilton Arden West Sacramento. Cash scholarships, awards and “stunning prizes” are up for grabs, as well as the honor of holding one of the titles. Check out the details at these links. (Roseville Today and HeartShine website) And now, the news you’ve all been waiting for … Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous groundhog, saw his shadow Wednesday. This completely scientific method of weather forecasting has us in for six more weeks of winter. We're going to need those extra weeks if this dry weather persists (see the second article above). (National Weather Service Twitter)

Today is the last day of the Sargeant Elementary School Parent Teacher Committee fundraiser with the Old Spaghetti Factory . Order online for takeout or delivery (no dine in on this one) and a portion of the proceeds supports the PTC . Just make sure to use SARGEANT for the code. Easy-sneezy! 4:00 pm-9:00 pm



Anyone can send flowers. Surprise your valentine with a hand-painted bouquet masterpiece that will never wilt. Not the artsy type? That’s okay with this step-by-step class at Cool River Pizza in Rocklin . Get your $35 ticket online before 9:00 am today . 5:30 pm-8:30 pm

Come check out what the 100+ Women Who Care of Placer County are all about at their meeting tonight at Randy Peters Catering & Event Center on Vernon Street . These community-minded women meet once a quarter to choose from four non-profits needing their $100 each donation ( students can join and donate $25 per quarter). There is no obligation to come tonight and check it out. There will be appetizers and a no-host bar. 6:00 pm-7:30 pm

Get off the couch and do something fun and good for your body tonight at this Pop Up Zumba Party at 4810 Granite Drive in Rocklin (near Barn Burner ). It’s free , it’s open to the public and you don’t need to register ahead. So easy there’s no excuse not to go! 7:15 pm

The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibit at the California Museum in Sacramento has been open since December, but the busy holiday season and the recent temporary COVID closure may have prevented you from seeing it. The museum reopens today! Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for children five and under. Make a visit to the exhibit part of your Black History Month observance. Through Feb. 27th

Wendy Gerig , CEO of the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 28 years , can begin her well-earned retirement feeling satisfied with all she accomplished for the Chamber during her tenure. Gerig saw the introduction of SPLASH , the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser (and the city’s biggest pool party!), started the Leadership Roseville program to nurture the city’s future go-getters and led the Chamber to four five-star accreditations , a feat no other California chamber has accomplished. Happy retirement, Wendy! (RACC Commerce Insight Newsletter)

Congratulations to Sofia Sanchez! Sofia made The Mighty ’s list of “ 20 Women With down Syndrome you Should Know .” She participates at Gigi’s Playhouse in Roseville and her inspiring story, from her roots as an orphan in Ukraine to her career in acting , has inspired three books . (Instagramand website bio)

Wastewater treatment plant tours are back! We know where our water comes from, but how does it end up back in our creeks, nice and clean, within 24 hours? Get the answer to this question and learn more interesting facts about how Roseville handles water on this tour. Sign up online for one of three upcoming dates: March 15th, April 19th and May 10th. (Roseville Utility website)

