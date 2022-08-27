Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Group 1 Automotive's shares before the 31st of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.52 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Group 1 Automotive has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $185.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Group 1 Automotive paid out just 3.4% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 3.2% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Group 1 Automotive has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years. Group 1 Automotive looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Should investors buy Group 1 Automotive for the upcoming dividend? Group 1 Automotive has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Group 1 Automotive looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Group 1 Automotive is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Group 1 Automotive (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

