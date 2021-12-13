Group of 4 robs Bath & Body Works store on Howe Road in Akron, pepper spray manager

Akron Police are looking for four people who robbed the Bath & Body Works store Sunday evening on Howe Road in Akron.

Four people, two males and two females, robbed the Bath & Body Works retail store Sunday evening on Howe Road, with one person pepper spraying the store manager.

The suspects left the store before police arrived and got away with more than $1,000 in goods, according to Akron police. Police responded to the store at 5:50 p.m.

The two males came into the store and distracted store employees, while the females began concealing merchandise, police said.

As the suspects were running out, one of the male suspects pepper sprayed the female store manager who was standing near the front door, police said. The manager was treated at the scene, police said.

One of the males was described as about six feet five inches tall, Black, in his early 20s, wore grey sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with pink puffs on the sleeves. The other male suspect was described as age 19 to 21, Black, wore black yoga-style pants, a green jacket, black shoes, and had multiple nose and ear piercings.

Akron detectives continue to gather information, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 4 people rob Bath & Body Works store Sunday on Howe Road in Akron