Group of 5 accused of beating pizza shop worker with ‘metal object,’ Texas cops say

Police in Texas are searching for a group of 18- and 19-year-olds accused of assaulting a pizza shop worker.

Officers in Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio, say the assault happened at about 7 p.m. June 27 at Rosie’s Pizza.

Employees at the pizzeria told officers a group entered the restaurant and “began assaulting a female employee,” police said in a July 5 news release. Surveillance footage shows a “metal object” was used in the assault by the five suspects.

The group was identified by police, who said they are known to carry guns and are considered dangerous.

All five suspects are from Seguin, and one was taken into custody July 1, when arrest warrants were issued. The other four remain on the loose as of July 5.

Police issued arrest warrants for the remaining four suspects for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seguin police at 830-379-2123.