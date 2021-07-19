Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers

Biba Adams
·2 min read

This second group includes some who officers arrested alongside those who have already had their convictions overturned.

Nearly 90 people will petition an Illinois judge on Tuesday to dismiss their criminal convictions, which came after they were arrested by former Chicago Police officer Sgt. Ronald Watts, who — along with his ex-partner, Kallatt Mohammed — was jailed in 2013 for extortion.

After the former cops’ convictions, dozens of claimants came forward saying Watts and Mohammed had planted drugs on them.

Eighty-seven convictions have already been overturned by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office since the officers were convicted. This second group of people has similar claims of wrongful arrest, including some who were arrested alongside those who have already had their convictions overturned.

They say they have not heard back from Cook County prosecutors after submitting their claims years ago. They are now going directly to a judge.

Nearly 90 people will petition an Illinois judge Tuesday to dismiss their criminal convictions, which came after they were arrested by a former Chicago Police officer jailed in 2013 for extortion. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Nearly 90 people will petition an Illinois judge Tuesday to dismiss their criminal convictions, which came after they were arrested by a former Chicago Police officer jailed in 2013 for extortion. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

“It’s B.S. and totally unfair and shows what type of system we have,” Rasaan Shannon told NBC News. “And it’s why we’re doing what we can to fight against the system.”

Shannon was sentenced to a boot camp for young offenders for four months as a 17-year-old high school senior for possessing heroin back in 2004. He insisted officers had planted the drugs on him, but he didn’t think he would be believed.

Even at 34, the memory of the arrest and conviction brought Shannon to tears.

“There was nothing I could possibly do,” he said, noting that the incident derailed his senior year of high school and led him into gang life. “It was all in the hands of this officer.”

Watts and Mohammed worked in the Ida B. Wells Homes public housing project on Chicago’s South Side in the early 2000s. In 2012, Mohammed admitted he and Watts extorted payoffs from drug dealers, and the next year, Watts was convicted of taking thousands of dollars from a federal informant.

handcuffs thegrio.com
Adobe

Watts, who is Black, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and has since been released.

Wells Homes residents arrested from 2002 to 2009 have filed claims against both officers for planting drugs on them, and all of the claimants are Black.

Derrick Lewis, who was arrested alongside Shannon in 2004, has already had his two convictions related to the case overturned, and he is hopeful for his friend.

“What they did to us was wrong, and they can’t make it right other than to make sure that it can’t be done to someone else,” Lewis, 42, said. “They can’t give us that time back.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social media must do more to support vaccination, surgeon general says

    "The reality is that misinformation is still spreading like wildfire in our country," Vivek Murthy said.

  • Italy reports seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,072 cases

    Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against three the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 2,072 from 3,127. Italy has registered 127,874 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. Some 89,089 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 165,269, the health ministry said.

  • Can the UNC System require the COVID vaccine? It’s complicated

    Can NC public colleges and universities require the COVID-19 vaccine for students? And if so, should they? [Editorial]

  • “It Finally Pays To Be A Parent”: How TikTok Is Celebrating The Child Tax Credit

    Last week, eligible parents started receiving the first of what will be monthly child tax credit payments — the latest government rollout meant to boost the economy and better support families facing financial strain due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For the rest of the year, parents making less than $150,000 will receive monthly payments of $300 for children 5 and under, and $250 for children 6 and older. And you can bet your COVID-relief checks they’re taking to TikTok to shamelessly celeb

  • U.S. Attorney General issues broad ban against seizing media records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland formalized a new policy on Monday that broadly prohibits prosecutors from subpoenaing reporters' phone and email records, an abrupt shift after the Trump administration secretly seized records from several major news outlets in an effort to root out leaks. In addition to the new policy, Garland reiterated that the Justice Department would also throw its support behind new media shield legislation to make the policy permanent. "The Department of Justice will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities."

  • Willow Smith shaves head on stage while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

    Willow Smith took another artistic leap during a recent performance of her first-ever single, “Whip My Hair”: She had her head […] The post Willow Smith shaves head on stage while performing ‘Whip My Hair’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Two more Texas Democrats diagnosed with COVID-19

    Two more Texas Democrats have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of afflicted members to five, according to a new report.

  • Welcome to The Black Mainstream

    Some months ago, I was listening to an episode of a very popular podcast hosted by a very popular person. This particular episode was about a very popular Black movie that featured some very popular Black people. The very popular podcast host, though, is not Black, though he was joined by Black people. In any event, as part of a conversation about the career achievements of some of the movie characters, the host pointed out that he felt like the movie was the high point for one in particular—don

  • Survivors of California’s forced sterilizations: ‘It’s like my life wasn’t worth anything’

    A new reparations program will compensate survivors of prison system sterilizations and the 20th century eugenics campaign Kelli Dillon testifies. Dillon was forcibly sterilized as an inmate in a California prison. Photograph: Courtesy of Belly of the Beast It wasn’t until years after Kelli Dillon went into surgery while incarcerated in the California state prison system that she realized her reproductive capacity had been stripped away without her knowledge. In 2001, at the age of 24, she becam

  • Dane who drew controversial Muhammad caricature dies at 86

    Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard, whose image of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb as a turban was at the center of widespread anti-Danish anger in the Muslim world in the mid-2000s, has died. Westergaard’s family announced his death to Danish media late Sunday and told the newspaper Berlingske that Westergaard died in his sleep after a long period of illness. From the early 1980s, Westergaard worked as a cartoonist for Jyllands-Posten, one of Denmark’s leading newspapers, and was associated with the daily until he turned 75.

  • Unvaccinated less likely to have jab if Covid passports become mandatory, says expert

    Boris Johnson's plan to ask nightclubs and other venues with large crowds to adopt Covid passports from Monday could put unvaccinated patients off receiving a jab, according to a statistician. An ORB survey of more than 2,000 people found that, of respondents who had yet to receive a vaccine but were open to the idea, 44 per cent may be less likely to accept a jab if Covid certification became a requirement at clubs, theatres and sporting events. Of those who said they were unsure whether to acc

  • Once you try this $35 Amazon find, you might never cook again without it

    Are you generally a pretty busy person? If so, then you know that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with prioritizing certain things when it comes to home-cooked meals. We’re talking about speed, budget, and simplicity. We all prioritize those things sometimes. I know I certainly do most of the time. But in doing so, you often … The post Once you try this $35 Amazon find, you might never cook again without it appeared first on BGR.

  • 80 large wildfires rage across over 1 million acres in the West

    Wildfires are growing across the western U.S., triggering evacuation orders, as the threat of "dry lightning" prompted red flag warnings and fire weather watches to be issued from central California to northwest South Dakota on Monday.Of note: As temperatures again rise, 80 large wildfires were burning across nearly 1.2 million acres in the West Sunday — 10 more than the previous day, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man who had been imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. While former President Donald Trump kept the prison open during his four years in the White House, Biden has vowed to close it. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco.

  • Katie Hopkins deported from Australia over quarantine rules

    Katie Hopkins - a far-right British commentator - bragged about plans to break isolation rules.

  • Chicago's corrupt Sgt. Watts went to prison. 88 people he arrested now demand exoneration.

    Some people have been quickly cleared, while others are still waiting.

  • A Capitol Rioter Who Made It Onto The Senate Floor Was Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison

    Paul Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a felony and wasn’t accused of violence.View Entire Post ›

  • COVID summer spike, Florida’s Texas bureau, a Fauci fetish, and protesters test new law

    It’s Monday, July 19. And history is repeating itself.

  • Man who stood in Senate chamber with Trump flag faces first felony sentencing over Capitol riot

    ‘Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life,’ lawyer argues

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.