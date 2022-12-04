Group aiding kin of slain CIA officers comes out of shadows

31
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived. She was 12 years old and had just experienced the worst moment of her life: Her mother had been killed while working overseas. The email offered a further jolt.

It linked to a news article revealing that, contrary to what she had been told, her mother hadn’t worked for the State Department. She was a CIA officer.

“I called my dad and I was like, ‘Come get me from the sleepover. We need to talk,’” she said.

Losing a parent is painful for any child. But for children of CIA officers killed in the line of duty, the pain can be compounded by stunning revelations about who their parents were and how they had died. Sometimes the children don't find out what happened.

Now 24, Anderson works at a foundation supporting families like hers. The CIA Officers Memorial Foundation provides college tuition and other expenses to children and spouses of fallen officers. Unsurprisingly, much of the charitable work to support those families goes on in private.

The leaders want to change that by holding gatherings for the children of fallen officers and gradually telling more of their stories publicly.

“The people we support need to stay in the shadows, but the foundation doesn't need to be,” said John Edwards, a retired CIA senior executive who became the foundation's president last year.

There are nearly 70 children of officers who receive college tuition and other expenses from the foundation. And the foundation’s work won’t end anytime soon, with 80 more children expected to receive scholarships.

Two decades after Sept. 11, intelligence agencies are shifting resources toward Russia and China, and focusing on advanced technologies. But while U.S. forces are no longer involved in Afghanistan, officers from the CIA and other intelligence agencies continue to work in combat zones and so-called “denied areas” where Americans aren’t welcome.

“I’d love for us to be out of business,” Edwards said. "The nature of the work says that probably won’t be the case.”

It’s not known how many intelligence officers died in Iraq or Afghanistan. There are 139 stars on the CIA’s memorial wall honoring officers who died over the agency’s 75-year history. Fifty-two of the stars have been added since Sept. 11. Not all of those officers have been named publicly.

Intelligence agencies and the military provide death benefits to the families of personnel killed on duty, but those payments don’t typically cover every cost, particularly the cost of college.

One regular event is the concert known as “Spookstock,” which jointly benefits the CIA foundation and Special Operations Warrior Foundation. It’s typically staged in an undisclosed location outside of Washington and draws the families of fallen officers, senior intelligence officers and families, and corporate sponsors and supporters.

Edwards said he wanted to maintain the foundation’s core mission of funding scholarships and expand its offerings for families. The foundation has started a daycare program and added career services to connect scholarship recipients with corporate executives.

But he also wanted to have a more public role and to promote relationships among a group that people connected to the foundation often call “the kids” — the children of slain officers who have received scholarships, some now in their 30s.

“You get these kids together who had similar life circumstances and traumatic situations that they’ve been through, it’s an instant bond,” Edwards said. “The more that we can engage these students, the better.”

Anderson has “instant credibility,” he said, as someone well-known both among recipients and current and former intelligence officials.

As a child, Anderson lived in England for four years with her father, two younger brothers and her mother, Jennifer Matthews. Unbeknownst to her children, Matthews had a senior position in the CIA’s London station. Shortly after they moved back to Virginia, Matthews went to Afghanistan for what her children thought was a diplomatic assignment.

Matthews was instead chief of base in Khost, part of the CIA’s counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

The CIA was working to assess the reliability of a Jordanian doctor believed to have information on the whereabouts of al-Qaida's then-No. 2 official, Ayman al-Zawahri. The Jordanian, Humam al-Balawi, was brought to the Khost base in December 2009 for what officials hoped would be a critical meeting, according to results of agency reviews released the following year by then-Director Leon Panetta.

Instead, shortly after he entered the compound, al-Balawi set off a deadly explosion. He killed five CIA employees, two agency security contractors, a Jordanian intelligence officer and the Afghan driver who had brought him to Khost.

The attack threw an international spotlight almost immediately onto Anderson, her father and her two brothers as they grieved and tried to understand what happened.

Her father explained what he knew about her mother’s work, and friends of her mother working at the CIA filled in more gaps over the coming years. Old co-workers also told stories about her mother’s love of pedicures and a glass of champagne.

As she grew older, Anderson stopped reading about her mother on the internet and avoided portrayals of her in pop culture. She has not watched “Zero Dark Thirty,” the film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden that fictionalizes part of her mother’s time at Khost and her earlier work in a CIA cell hunting for bin Laden before and after Sept. 11.

Whether the CIA could have prevented the Khost bombing remains a point of contention within the intelligence community and Matthews' family. Some former officers have blamed Matthews.

Internal agency reviews concluded that critical warnings were not shared widely enough and that it was unclear who was in charge of the operation. The CIA did not fire or discipline any personnel, Panetta said in 2010, but tightened security procedures and established new groups to better train officers in combat zones and spot double agents.

After a CIA team in late July killed al-Zawahri in a drone strike, several of Matthews' former colleagues said they thought of her.

“She was passionately committed to bringing down (al-Qaida), and if she were here today, no one would be more proud of that achievement than her,” said former CIA Director Gina Haspel, a close colleague of Matthews, in a recent speech at a foundation event.

Anderson graduated from the University of Richmond and then got a master’s in art history — a degree that she jokes left her with no choice but to take the foundation’s job offer as events coordinator.

She helped with the latest edition of “Spookstock” and recently organized a golf outing for current scholarship recipients during their Thanksgiving break.

At events like those and in conversations with other children of fallen officers, she often brings up her own memories of her mother and experiences after her mother’s death. The feelings of grief and shock sometimes come back.

“There are moments where it can be extremely emotionally difficult; it can be extremely tiring. I can feel very empty,” she said. “But in so many ways, I’m really grateful for those moments, because they really remind me about why we do what we do."

Recommended Stories

  • Man to receive almost $18 million for wrongful NY conviction

    A man who was freed in 2015 after spending a quarter-century in prison for an infamous tourist killing will receive nearly $18 million in legal settlements from the city and state of New York, his attorneys confirmed Friday. Lawyers for Johnny Hincapie said it marks one of the largest settlements for a wrongful conviction in New York City history. The Colombian-born Hincapie was among a group of young men accused of fatally stabbing Utah tourist Brian Watkins on a subway station platform in 1990.

  • Incoming House Intel chair on Ukraine, China and Trump

    GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio discusses the potential for bipartisanship over Ukraine policy, the U.S. relationship with China and former President Donald Trump's recent statements.

  • House in Poland where refugees from Ukraine lived burned to the ground

    On 3 December, a house with refugees from Ukraine caught fire in the Polish village of Wszczęcie near Słupsk (Pomeranian Voivodeship). Source: Polsat news, European Pravda reports Details: There were 33 people living in an outbuilding converted for human habitation.

  • Analysis-Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit

    Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a comeback on the world stage following the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which cast a pall over Saudi-U.S. ties, and has been defiant in the face of U.S. ire over the kingdom's energy policy and pressure from Washington to help isolate Russia. In a show of strength as an aspiring leader of the Arab world, Prince Mohammed will also gather rulers from across the Middle East and North Africa for a Chinese-Arab summit during the visit by President Xi Jinping expected to start on Tuesday.

  • Venezuela opposition demand date to resume dialogue with Maduro in Mexico

    Venezuela's opposition asked President Nicolas Maduro's government to set a date to resume political talks in Mexico that could alleviate the county's long-running political and economic crises. Government and opposition delegates met in Mexico City on Nov. 26 after more than a year of hiatus, and signed a "social agreement", but did not announce a date to meet again. The government "sets new conditions to advance on (the) political issue," the opposition said in a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but did not give details of what the new official requirements were.

  • Thousands of Congolese churchgoers join nationwide marches against eastern violence

    Tens of thousands of Christians took to the streets across Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday to protest violence in eastern regions, as church leaders accused the international community of hypocrisy over Rwanda's alleged role in the fighting. After Sunday services, churchgoers in the capital Kinshasa and other major cities heeded a call from the conference of Catholic bishops to march against the conflict with the M23 rebel group, which Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting. Rwanda denies this.

  • Ex-South Korean official arrested over case of man slain by North Korea

    A former South Korean national security advisor was arrested on Saturday over his suspected manipulation of a 2020 case where a fisheries official was killed at sea by North Korean troops. The murder case has sparked controversy as the family of the official, Lee Dae-jun, refuted claims by the administration of former President Moon Jae-in that he sought to defect to the North due to gambling debts, mental health issues and an unhappy life. The incumbent President Yoon Suk-yeol's government has reversed that interpretation, saying there was no evidence of a defection attempt.

  • 1 Top Ultra-High-Yield Stock to Buy for Passive Income in December

    Companies with higher dividend yields can be great options for those seeking to generate passive income. For example, $1,000 invested in energy infrastructure giant Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) could produce $77 of annual passive income, thanks to its 7.7% yield. For comparison, that same $1,000 would only generate $16 of passive income in an S&P 500 index fund, given its 1.6% dividend yield.

  • Millennials and Gen Z are blaming Putin for intensifying Russia’s baby shortfall: ‘It’s pretty bad for us’

    “To live in Russia today is uncomfortable psychologically and economically. How can we even think about kids during this time?”

  • A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane

    Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her trip back, but it was closed, so she had to get it sent to Canada.

  • Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report

    A report about the athlete, 82, being transferred to palliative care comes after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021

  • Kenny Payne: 'I'm blaming myself' as Louisville basketball falls to 0-8 with loss to Miami

    The Cards trailed by as many as 32 points in suffering a fourth straight loss by 19 or more points.

  • El Salvador sends troops to gang-run capital suburb

    STORY: The move is the latest escalation in a crusade against gang violence that began in March, which human rights groups say has been marred by unjustified detentions."Soyapango is totally surrounded," the president wrote on Twitter early Saturday, referring to the municipality in the eastern part of the capital region known to be a stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.Bukele tweeted that 8,500 soldiers and 1,500 agents had surrounded the city.Government representatives declined to comment on the deployment in the municipality, which has a population of about 300,000 and was previously considered impregnable for law enforcement.Since he began his plan to combat gangs, Bukele has ordered the arrest of more than 50,000 alleged gang members, whom he describes as terrorists and has denied basic procedural rights to.The plan aims to reduce the Central American country's homicide rate to fewer than two a day, after dozens of Salvadorans were killed in a single weekend in March.

  • Innocence Sold: Florida’s legal system blurs the line between sex trafficking survivor and criminal, leaving lives ruined

    Last of four parts. The girl wasn’t talking. A Fort Lauderdale police officer was in 13-year-old Laura’s hospital room questioning her after she had disappeared in the middle of the night with her mother’s car, credit cards and other valuables. She was gone for eight days before returning home beaten and wearing somebody else’s clothes. She had a fresh tattoo of a black rose on her neck and ...

  • Man facing prison time for ‘violently assaulting’ women he met online, DA says

    Investigators said the victim’s left eye was partially swollen shut.

  • Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine allegedly wants to continue the war that Russia started against it, and fears that the war may continue "to either the last Ukrainian, or the last Pole, or the last mercenary.

  • ECJ should not oversee Northern Ireland Protocol deal, public says in poll

    Almost three quarters of the British public support a deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol that is not overseen by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), a new poll has found.

  • Musk says 'possible' that Twitter gave preference to leftists during Brazil election

    Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday he thought it was "possible" that personnel at the social media firm gave preference to left-wing candidates during Brazil's election this year, without providing evidence. Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, just days before Brazil's presidential second round runoff vote, when far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election," Musk wrote on Twitter when asked by a user about elections possibly "handled" by the company's previous management.

  • Protesters target Salt Bae’s London steak restaurant_Original Video_m224389.mp4

    Protesters target Salt Bae’s London steak restaurant_Original Video_m224389.mp4

  • World Cup host Qatar seeks to change minds on Islam

    Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions.