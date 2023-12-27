New group aims to bring more venture capitalists, startups to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new group started by the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management hopes they will be able to get business leaders to think of Nashville as more than just a destination for music, hot chicken and bachelorette parties.

Launched in November, the Greater Nashville Venture Capital Association aims to attract venture capitalists and startups to Middle Tennessee.

“We’ve got very, very talented people in the city that were already here and that are coming to town,” said Bruce Evans, the chair of the association and a venture capitalist himself.

The nonprofit plans to help recruit venture capital to the area, organize and unite local investors and entrepreneurs and find investment opportunities for its members.

“If we put a sign that says, ‘Open for Business’ up, which is what a group like this in effect does, venture capitalists and talented entrepreneurs will say, ‘Oh, you know, there’s people that care about that there,'” Evans explained.

Evans says Nashville’s selling points as a potential hub for entrepreneurship go past its appeal to people looking to leave more expensive coastal towns.

He notes the region has hundreds of healthcare companies, technology businesses like Oracle and Amazon, and financial services firms like UBS and is also a center for entertainment.

In addition, he says it is a bonus that Tennessee has no income tax.

“We can help brand the region as a center for entrepreneurship,” he said.

Vanderbilt University is currently covering the expenses for the Greater Nashville Venture Capital Association, but the grant funding for the association will run out in three years.

By then, Evans hopes the association will be financially independent.

If you are interested in joining the association, you can email admin@gnvca.org. According to the website, there will be no dues for members during for the group’s first year.

