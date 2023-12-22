Group aims to 'simplify' housing process for Maui wildfire victims

Dec. 22—The website's launch comes as conversations between CNHA and the state on streamlining housing resources are beginning.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched a new centralized housing website Thursday—HelpingMaui.org—that will aid survivors displaced by the August wildfires in finding housing options, as well as operate as a platform for property owners and managers to offer their properties for lease.

The website was created in response to the estimated 2, 430 families, or 6, 283 people, who are still in need of housing following the Maui wildfires that killed at least 100 people and caused thousands to lose their homes. CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said the website is "designed to simplify the process " for survivors in search of housing.

"There's just a lot of misunderstanding, complication. People are confused by how to navigate all the different programs, " Lewis said. "Whether you're a survivor or you're a landlord, the website is tailored for both of those situations to not only address questions, but to be like the entryway."

The website's launch comes as conversations between CNHA and the state on streamlining housing resources are beginning. The Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program, a state program under the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., launched in mid-August and serves as a platform connecting landlords with properties to displaced survivors looking for housing, where they can sign leases directly with landlords.

According to James Tokioka, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, which oversees HHFDC, the state program "started off really, really well " before it plateaued a few weeks ago after placing approximately 600 families into homes.

In late November, Gov. Josh Green renewed his call for homeowners to offer up their vacant units and rooms to the program. The website still has 1, 200 units listed in inventory.

"There hasn't been the movement that we've had from the start of the program, so to consolidate programs that are out there, I asked (HHFDC Executive Director Dean Minakami ) to transfer over our program to CNHA, " Tokioka said.

Tokioka said he thinks the movement of HHFDC's 1, 200 remaining units to CNHA will expedite the rental of the properties to survivors for multiple reasons : Members of the CNHA team are located on Maui versus HHFDC's location on Oahu, providing closer aid to survivors, and the consolidation of available resources will mitigate confusion amid those looking for help.

"Everybody's working towards the same goal, and there's less confusion for the survivors who are looking for homes, " Tokioka said.

"This is about all of the programs starting to fold together so it's easier for families to navigate, " Lewis said.

The combination of the two housing websites is still in its infancy, with initial conversations beginning Dec. 15. There is no timeline for the project, but notices will be placed on HHFDC's program website indicating the shift as the project progresses, Tokioka said.

In addition to the website, CNHA also announced a new leasing program where property owners can lease directly to CNHA, which will sublet the unit to survivors. CNHA will provide guaranteed rent payments to property owners while also assuming responsibility for placing and monitoring tenants.

"In talking with short-term rental owners, second-home owners, long-term rental owners, they've expressed these concerns, like 'What if they don't pay ?'" Lewis said. "We're trying to address all of their concerns, and we've designed the program around that."

CNHA works directly with the American Red Cross, which provides a list of families to CNHA that can be used to match homeowners with suitable tenants, "helping make both sides comfortable, " Lewis said.

"The survivor will apply on our website or come through Red Cross referral, and the landlord will apply with us and we'll match them up, " said Lewis. "What we're doing is just making sure that the relationship between the person occupying the unit and the landlord is protected."

Lewis said CNHA is going to leave the program open for as long as possible and that some agreements have been turned around in as little as one day.

"Our hope is to get at least a couple hundred of these families into homes before February, and that's not even enough to address the bigger need, " Lewis said. "We've been doing what we can to help, but it needs to be a multifaceted strategy."

CNHA will lease long-term and second homes at market rates, and short-term rentals in West and South Maui are eligible to receive monthly rents between $3, 200 and $9, 000 per month. Property owners also receive exemptions from Maui County real property tax, damage protection and assistance from CNHA in moving their future bookings to hotels.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also operates a Maui Direct Lease Program, in which the government agency leases properties directly from property management companies to wildfire survivors for at least 18 months. CNHA's program differs in that it is "a little more tailored to address unique concerns, " Lewis said.

CNHA is also matching FEMA rates and works with families that both are and aren't eligible for FEMA assistance. Lewis said that if families who apply to the CNHA program are eligible for FEMA, the nonprofit will help them apply for rental assistance through FEMA and will provide financial assistance through private funding to cover the difference. For families that are not eligible for FEMA, the Red Cross helps to subsidize some of their rent payments, and CNHA closes the gap with a mixture of private dollars.

"It's basically making government money and private dollars kind of work together, " Lewis said. "We close the gap with private funds or ask the family to contribute to make it whole."

Lewis said that when CNHA's new centralized housing website absorbs the units available on the HHFDC's current website, there will likely be a mixture of units leased through CNHA and units leased directly by landlords.

Cheryl King owns a short-term rental property in Kihei, and chose to lease her property with CNHA. She said Thursday she had been mulling over what to do with this extra house and that she wanted to help the community as much as possible. She said the leasing process with CNHA "started rolling really quickly " after she decided to apply for the program and that it was wrapped up within a month.

"It's kind of a complicated process (to lease a property ), so it really simplified things, and we just trusted (CNHA ) could connect us with the right people, " King said. "We could have just put it on Craigslist and hoped for the best, but we figured we'd try it this way because (CNHA is a ) reputable organization that we wanted to support."

King said the tenants moving into her property were just chosen, and while she hasn't met them yet, she's looking forward to meeting them, as well as their pet dog, soon.

"We're just hoping it works out really well for the family and they love it as much as we do—the space and the location and the little house. We just want to be helpful for the community, " King said. "This is definitely not the solution to everything because there's a million people out there that need help at this point. We're doing what we can but wish we could do more."

CNHA is also expanding its Host Housing Support Program, which launched in October and provides financial assistance to host households that house individuals and families displaced by the wildfires. CNHA will now provide host households with $500 for each person it houses, for a monthly maximum of $2, 000 for up to six months—an increase from $375 per person under a $1, 500 monthly limit.

The nonprofit also announced a loan forgiveness program for homeowners who plan to build accessory dwelling units that will launch in January. The program will provide homeowners with county-approved ADU building plans that are willing to host a displaced family for up to three years with a $50, 000 forgivable loan.

CNHA has allocated $3 million from its Kako 'o Maui Fund for the initiatives—$2 million for the new leasing program and $1 million for the ADU loan program. The Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund also provided $1.25 million for the Host Housing Support Program, and the American Red Cross provided $1.5 million for the Host Housing Support Program and $2.4 million for the leasing program. The state and Maui County also contributed funding.

More information on each of the programs can be found on CNHA's website or the newly created housing website, HelpingMaui.org. Those interested in applying can also visit CNHA's Kaka 'o Maui Resource Hub in person at Maui Mall in Kahului or call CNHA at 808-596-8155.