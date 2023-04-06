Group of armed teens flee Sumner tobacco store after gunshot fired at them
Sumner police said a group of armed teens tried to rob a tobacco store on Wednesday but fled when someone inside the store fired a gunshot toward them.
At 2:25 p.m., four teenagers wearing masks entered the store. Sumner police said at least three of them were armed – one with a rifle and two with handguns.
When the teens entered the store, another person in the store fired their own gun in the suspects’ direction. Police said that person had a concealed weapons permit.
The teens then fled in a circa 2010 Mazda 5 minivan with no license plates.
The van was recorded by a surveillance camera.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the minivan is asked to leave a message on the Sumner Police Department tip line at 253-299-5678.