Group of armed teens flee Sumner tobacco store after gunshot fired at them

Sumner police said a group of armed teens tried to rob a tobacco store on Wednesday but fled when someone inside the store fired a gunshot toward them.

At 2:25 p.m., four teenagers wearing masks entered the store. Sumner police said at least three of them were armed – one with a rifle and two with handguns.

When the teens entered the store, another person in the store fired their own gun in the suspects’ direction. Police said that person had a concealed weapons permit.

The teens then fled in a circa 2010 Mazda 5 minivan with no license plates.

The van was recorded by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the minivan is asked to leave a message on the Sumner Police Department tip line at 253-299-5678.