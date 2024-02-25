Group assaults teen, 69 year old in Bronx apartment, steals house phone: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men and a woman who assaulted two people in a home and stole a house phone, according to authorities.

On Feb. 11, the three suspects were in an apartment at 901 Woodycrest Avenue in the Bronx. Police said they got into a verbal argument with a 69-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. The argument turned physical when the 69-year-old threatened to call the police.

Police said the 69-year-old was punched in the face, and the 16-year-old was pushed. The suspects left the house taking the home phone with them, according to officials.

Authorities did not say if there was a relation between the five individuals and the victims refused medical treatment, according to police,

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

