Group (ASX:PTB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.05

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 29th of October to AU$0.05. This will take the annual payment from 5.0% to 5.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Group's stock price has increased by 46% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

View our latest analysis for Group

Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Group's dividend was only 50% of earnings, however it was paying out 104% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 26.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 66%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2013, the first annual payment was AU$0.051, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.05. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 6 warning signs for Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Targets College Students With $100,000 Giveaway After Slowdown Warning

    Robinhood Markets has embarked on a college campus tour in a bid to attract younger customers, after warning last month that its rapid growth was set to slow down.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Forms Massive Exhaustion Candle

    The natural gas markets have rallied during the course of the week, to reach an all-time high yet again. However, we have turned around to show signs of exhaustion.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Chinese real estate company — whose ex-chairman is worth an estimated $11.2 billion — is accused of swindling investors

    The second-largest real estate developer in China, China Evergrande Group, is facing a massive liquidity crisis that has sparked anger among investors and homebuyers. Evergrande’s financial troubles: The company’s years of borrowing have resulted in a colossal debt, amounting to over more than $300 billion, and a struggle to pay overdue bills and multiple wealth management products, reported the Washington Post. Riding on China’s real estate boom, Evergrande made numerous acquisitions in the past decade.

  • If You Invested $2,000 in Moderna Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest biotechs on the market thanks to its rapid development of a functional coronavirus vaccine. With an abundance of fanfare, Moderna went public in late 2018, and it was the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history at the time. In particular, management had already started to accentuate critical capabilities like the potential for rapid and inexpensive research and development (R&D) compared with that necessary for older non-mRNA vaccine technologies like modified adenoviruses.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Shiba Inu soars over 25% Friday as dogecoin copycat makes Coinbase debut

    Meme coin Shiba Inu was seeing its price surge on Friday, with the crypto trending high in social-media circles, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of the dogecoin copycat on its trading platform.