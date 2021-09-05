Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

HUIZHONG WU and KATIE TAM
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power.

Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied.

“This is a really bad precedent of the national security (police) abusing the power by arbitrarily labeling any civil organization as a foreign agent,” Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the alliance, said at a news conference called to address the police investigation.

“The alliance strongly denies that we are any foreign agents," Chow said. "We are an organization that was founded during the 1989 democratic movement, it was founded by the Hong Kong people.”

The investigation is part of a broad crackdown on Hong Kong civil society following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Authorities have tightened control over the city with a sweeping national security law imposed by China's ruling Communist Party that effectively criminalized opposition to the government. The law and other changes have forced several civil organizations to disband or seen their leaders arrested.

The annual candlelight vigil honors the students who died when China’s military violently suppressed massive pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Authorities responded in the afternoon to the group's announcement with a warning and reiterated they needed information about “certain foreign agents” although they did not name anyone specifically.

“Endangering national security is a very serious crime. The damage is serious,” said the city's Security Bureau in a statement. They added that not handing over information could lead to fines or imprisonment.

Hong Kong had been the only place in China allowed to hold such a commemoration, and in past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park to honor the dead. Smaller crowds gathered this year and in 2020 despite police banning the vigil, citing coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.

Police had asked the alliance to hand over any information about groups they had worked with overseas or in Taiwan, as well as contact information. They did not mention what specific incidents prompted the investigation.

Chow said the alliance has not been able to reach a consensus on whether to disband. It plans to hold a general meeting on Sept. 25 to discuss the matter again.

In August, the prominent Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a slew of member organizations, said it could no longer operate and chose to disband. The group organized large protests in 2019.

More than 100 pro-democracy activists have been arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to interfere in the city’s affairs. Many other activists have gone into exile abroad.

Critics say the law restricts freedoms Hong Kong was promised it could maintain for 50 years following the territory's 1997 handover to China from colonial Britain.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese property developer abandons UK

    A Chinese property firm is preparing to pull out of the UK as pressure from Beijing mounts on businesses to repatriate cash.

  • Now breakneck economic growth is over, China focuses on new goal: equality

    "This is an opportunity to portray itself as a forward-thinking government that cares about its citizens," Austin Strange of University of Hong Kong said.

  • China premier urges major powers to 'take responsibility' for environment

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged major powers to "show responsibility" and play a leading role in improving global environmental governance and addressing such challenges as climate change. Speaking via video link at the opening ceremony of the IUCN World Conservation Congress on Friday, Li said countries should use the United Nations to draw up global rules and create a governance system that is fair, reasonable and benefit-sharing. "The international community must use unprecedented determination and action to promote the construction of a beautiful world in which humanity is in harmony with nature," he added.

  • China’s Shenzhen city builds giant air-conditioning system to cool entire Qianhai economic zone

    China’s southern city of Shenzhen is building one of the world’s largest centralised air-conditioning systems. The District Cooling System (DCS) is capable of supplying 400,000 Refrigeration Ton (RT) (1.4 mil kW) of cool air to shopping centres, offices and transport stations, covering 19 million square metres. The system, under construction in the free trade and economic development area of Qianhai, can save 130 million kilowatts of electricity every year, according to the company behind the…

  • John Kerry echoes China’s argument that human rights sanctions threaten climate talks

    Senior Chinese officials warned John Kerry that U.S. support for human rights threatens climate change cooperation, eliciting a pledge from President Joe Biden’s climate point-man to explain their perspective to officials in Washington.

  • 'How the heck did we get to this position?': Quotes of the week

    The past week was yet again dominated by Afghanistan, but as the dust began to settle following the withdrawal and mass evacuation, domestic politics again began to creep into the discourse. In particular, the passing of a Texas abortion law appears to have galvanized both the Left and the Right into action, and the Supreme Court refusing to strike it down could lead to a protracted fight as the midterm elections start to come into focus. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin once again appears to be a th

  • Even with Vaccine Success, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Returns are Lagging the Broad Market

    There are but few corners of the Earth that the brand power of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) didn't reach in recent times, as a pharmaceutical giant made the best out of one of the more peculiar moments in recent history. This article will examine the latest developments and look at the total shareholder returns stretching back the last 5 years.

  • World's largest carbon capture plant will soon operate in Iceland

    Captured carbon dioxide is processed and then mixed with hot water so it can be pumped deep into the ground where it will be permanently stored.

  • Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3

    A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Sunday near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others, police said. Senior police officer Azhar Akram said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

  • The end of the Angela Merkel era poses big questions for Europe

    Angela Merkel has been the face of European leadership, a global power broker, a force for stability and a trusted friend to multiple U.S. presidents. But she’s about to hand over the keys to Europe’s economic powerhouse and one of the world’s most respected countries.Why it matters: Both of the leading candidates to replace Merkel are positioning themselves as her political heir. But whoever wins will likely have to chart a different course than Merkel has, including navigating the thorny balan

  • Kashmir leader's family charged under India anti-terror law

    Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir charged family members of late resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani under a harsh anti-terror law for raising anti-India slogans and wrapping his body in the Pakistani flag, officials said Sunday. Geelani, who died Wednesday at age 91, was the emblem of Kashmir’s defiance against New Delhi and had been under house arrest for years.

  • A project in El Salvador shows how China is exerting its growing power in America's backyard

    China is making its influence felt in Latin America and the Caribbean in a way officials say is harmful to the U.S. and via methods the U.S. can't employ.

  • New Zealand tried to deport attacker for years after he arrived as refugee

    New Zealand had tried for years to deport the knife-wielding militant who wounded seven people at a mall in Auckland last week, the government said after it released more details on the attacker following the lifting of a court suppression order. Court documents made public on Sunday identified the attacker as Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, 32, an ethnic Tamil Muslim from Sri Lanka. Police in Sri Lanka were making background checks on Samsudeen and talking to his family and friends for more information, said spokesperson Nalin Thalduwa.

  • Taliban spokesman says that China will maintain Afghan embassy and 'beef up' relationship

    After the capital city of Kabul fell to the Taliban, the Islamist militia is now tasked with shifting from an insurgency to a governing power.

  • Poland to donate 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan

    Poland will donate 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Saturday, to help boost vaccination rates in the country. While a relatively small domestic coronavirus outbreak is well under control in Taiwan, only around 5% of its 23.5 million population are fully vaccinated, though the government has millions of vaccines on order. It has already received some six million vaccine doses gifted by Japan and the United States, enabling it to speed up an inoculation programme that it said had been hampered initially by China, though Beijing denies playing any negative role.

  • Russia threatens Apple and Google with fines over Navalny team's app

    Vladimir Putin, whose own lack of tech savvy was on full display this week, is trying to silence dissent by pressuring Western tech platforms, and the fines are already piling up.

  • UK’s dependence on Chinese imports is ‘threat to national security’

    The full extent of Britain’s reliance on trade with China is laid bare in a new report which claims that 28,000 firms import items for which the UK is almost “entirely dependent” on Chinese companies.

  • A Japanese firm is reportedly launching the country's first crypto fund as digital assets boom globally

    The fund plans to invest in bitcoin, ether, XRP, bitcoin cash, litecoin, among others. Investors may need to invest a minimum of around $9,100.

  • Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

    Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil's epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. France, Israel, China and Chile are among those countries giving boosters to some of their older citizens, but more people in those countries are fully vaccinated than the 30% who have gotten two shots in Brazil.

  • 'I can't believe the numbers': Mass shootings, homicide rates, gun sales hit highest levels since 1990s

    Fatal shootings, mass shootings and homicide rates have skyrocketed this year amid economic woes and the pandemic.