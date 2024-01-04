Group of bicyclists struck on A1A in Palm Beach County; half a dozen sent to the hospital

Seven bicyclists were struck by an SUV early Thursday in the Palm Beach County town of Gulf Stream.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. at the 2800 block of North Ocean Boulevard. The driver of the car and six of the cyclists were transported to the hospital; three of those cyclists were severely injured, according to fire department spokesman Ted White.

No information was immediately available about the riding group or how the accident happened.

North Ocean Boulevard is closed between the George Bush Boulevard Bridge and Woolbright Bridge as of mid-morning, he said. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and the Gulf Stream Police Department is handling the incident, White said.

A police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com.

