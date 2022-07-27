Group Of Black Teens Accused Of Assaulting White Woman Because She Was A Trump Supporter

Three weeks after Jill LeCroix, 57, was attacked in an “anti-white” hate crime on a Queens, New York, bus ride, two out of three of her attackers are now facing assault and aggravated harassment charges.

On July 9, the suspects, three Black teenage girls, assaulted LeCroix after accusing her of being a supporter of former President Donald Trump. Police have classified both charges as hate crimes and are looking for a third suspect involved in the attack on LeCroix.

The assailants are accused of bashing her in the head with a Bath & Body Works product, requiring her to receive staples. The bloody attack is currently under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

LeCroix spoke with the Post about her life-threatening incident on the Metro bus, deeming it “crazy.”

3 women wanted for anti-white violent bias attack on a bus in Queens NY last week: NYPD Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) https://t.co/6UUwH6SJU5 — Blue Lives Matter 💎 (@RetiredNYCPD) July 16, 2022

“Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?'” LeCroix said. “I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first,” the Post reports.

“The one with the green hair, she was saying she hates white people, the way they talk, hates white skin, the way their skin cracks. Saying she was gangsta,” she said. “I was the only white person on the bus. By the time we started passing St. John’s Cemetery on Woodhaven, she started in on me, saying, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!”

“She had a bag from Bath & Body Works, and she took out a scrub and said she was going to beat me with it. It was tangerine,” LeCroix said. “She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All white people are going to get what they deserve.’ It was crazy.”

LeCroix was on the Q53 bus at Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens during the incident. Officers released a video of the suspected attackers, including the unidentified bright-green hair suspect.

LeCroix suspects that her attackers were around their teens to early 20s.

“The one with the green hair was the mouth, but they were looking for trouble,” LeCroix said. “When they got on the back door of the bus, they were laughing and the one with the pink hair said, ‘Yeah, I kicked that baby stroller!” she said.

“Never in my life have I been attacked like that,” LeCroix said. “They said they hate white people.”

LeCroix, who has three biracial children, said she’s still shaken up by the event weeks later.