Group breaks into five businesses in one hour, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a group of people who burglarized five businesses in the city within one hour.

The break-ins happened early Wednesday morning between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said.

During that 60 minutes, at least three men burglarized five businesses including Beauty M&W Supply, Casa Perez, koco Loco, Lenny’s Sub Shop and Antojitos Carlota, according to police.

Those first four businesses are on Covington Pike and the last is on Raleigh Lagrange Road, police said.

Police said they may have taken off in a dark-colored van or SUV.

If you know any of these people, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: