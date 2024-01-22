A group called The Rescue Mafia helped hundreds in Monmouth, Independence during storms

The Rescue Mafia helped their community with rides, grocery runs, and towing stuck cars during the recent winter storms.

On the morning of Jan. 13, with several inches of ice and snow on the ground after a winter storm hit Monmouth and Independence, Caleb Cradit drove to a grocery store to get a few things for his wife.

On the return to his home in Monmouth, he saw three cars stuck in the snow and ice. Cradit was driving a four-wheel drive GMC Sierra and stopped and helped each of drivers.

When Cradit got home, he posted an offer on social media: If other people needed help, he was willing to assist. “I had so many replies within a half hour that I couldn’t keep up with all of them,” he said.

Cradit recruited a few friends and other people in the area with four-wheel drive vehicles doing similar work, joined in, too. They formed what they called The Rescue Mafia, to assist people in Monmouth and Independence.

In a matter of days, Cradit, RJ Lewis, Brittany Radley, Wesley Peterson, Cody Smith, Andrew Harris and Tristan Barger had helped an estimated 300 people. Some needed to get to work, others needed a hand with stuck cars, and a few needed help getting shopping carts loaded with food across parking lots to their cars.

"I learned the hard way how to ask for help, and I know for some people it is hard to ask,” said Radley, explaining her step-son died of cancer about a year ago.

“It felt good knowing that me and my husband were able to get help for people that we didn’t know in this town, it felt good to ... help somebody else in their time of need.”

Giving rides, to those in need

Peterson was driving his truck through Monmouth and Independence on Jan. 13 and saw a man carrying a 50-pound bag of dog food. He stopped and him a ride home.

Harris grew up in Eastern Oregon and is used to driving in snow and ice, and has a four-wheel-drive Jeep. He picked up and took home a woman who had been working in Dallas for 72 hours straight during the storms.

“A lot of these people ... don’t have alternative transportation to be able to get where they need to go,” Harris said. “It’s nice as a community coming together to help out.”

Moments like these became the signature of The Rescue Mafia.

Most of the members, some of which couldn't work because of the snow, didn’t know each other before banding together.

“It’s nice to meet people who are like-minded like you and friends come out of nowhere sometimes,” Peterson said.

Not asking for money

Cradit said The Rescue Mafia only asked for money when people needed a ride out of the Monmouth Independence area, such as into Salem. Some people did send them money and gave them baked goods such as cookies and donuts.

“The amount of support we got on there, it helped phenomenally to help with some of the fuel out of our pocket to do this,” said Cradit, an electrician at Forest River.

Lewis, who lives in Salem and formerly lived in Monmouth for nearly two decades, purchased and delivered groceries for a woman and her son who were stuck at her home in Pedee south of Dallas.

“I think the most touching thing was just seeing the people’s faces,” said Lewis, a truck driver for Knife River.

Avery Steckle rides her horse in Monmouth near Western Oregon University during the snow and ice storm that hit the Willamette Valley.

Barger saw a Honda that had rolled over on a back road between Sheridan and Dallas and used his Chevrolet pickup and a tow rope to tip the car back on its wheels so it could be loaded on a trailer.

The Rescue Mafia hadn’t met before Thursday night, when they gathered at Maui Melts in Monmouth for caramels and to talk.

“Word travels fast, obviously, in a smaller community," said Maui Melts owner Jamie Mata. "Once one person gets the help and realizes how much help it is, it’s just a trigger effect.”

Now that they’ve joined up, The Rescue Mafia members said they want to keep it going.

“We’ve got the police department waving at us driving down the street,” Cradit said. “This has turned into something way bigger than I could have imagined.”

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StateasmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Winter weather brings Good Samaritans together in Polk County