Group carjacks couple in Stuart, leads several officers on chase through 2 counties

STUART — A man struck a 20-year-old woman in the back of the head as he and a group carjacked a Dodge Charger in a parking lot Monday, then took several law enforcement officers on a pursuit through two counties, according to Stuart police.

The woman and man parked in a lot at Regency Square in the 2500 block of Southeast U.S. 1 in Stuart, according to an incident report.

After the couple pulled in and got out of the car, a group of three to four men parked behind them and approached them, police said.

One of the men drew a weapon, threatened the 20-year-old man and demanded the keys for the car, investigators said.

Investigators did not specify what weapon the suspect used.

The woman attempted to help the man when one in the group struck her in the back of the head with the weapon, investigators said.

The group of men got in the car and drove away. The couple went to a nearby business to call the police, according to the incident report.

The men eluded police, sheriff's deputies and troopers pursuing them through Martin and Palm Beach counties.

Martin County sheriff's deputies located the Charger on Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound headed toward Interstate 95 and started a pursuit.

Deputies placed stop sticks — a tire deflation device — on the road, which the vehicle hit.

But the driver did not stop and traveled onto Interstate 95 northbound. The driver made a U-turn onto southbound lanes and traveled to Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies continued the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle on North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens, investigators said.

Stuart Police assisted Palm Beach Gardens police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers canvassing the area, according to the incident report.

The vehicle crashed into another vehicle and the men fled. Palm Beach County deputies located the vehicle abandoned at Prosperity Farms Road and Lighthouse Drive.

The men escaped and have not been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Joseph Calderone at 772-220-3943 or email jcalderone@ci.stuart.fl.us or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

