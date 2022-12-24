The Group CFO & Director of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC), Jonathan Mason, Just Bought 127% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jonathan Mason, the Group CFO & Director of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) recently shelled out UK£64k to buy stock, at UK£2.27 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 127%, which is good to see.

ConvaTec Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jonathan Mason is the biggest insider purchase of ConvaTec Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£2.32 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the ConvaTec Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

ConvaTec Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, ConvaTec Group insiders have about 0.09% of the stock, worth approximately UK£4.1m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The ConvaTec Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on ConvaTec Group stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ConvaTec Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

