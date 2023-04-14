Group of children stumble upon dead woman inside apartment, Alabama police say

A woman was found dead in an apartment building after a group of children spotted the body, Alabama police said.

A group of children, whose ages were not disclosed, discovered the body at about 2:30 p.m. April 12, Birmingham Police Department Officer Truman Fitzgerald told McClatchy News in a statement. After the kids found the body, a caller notified officers.

The woman’s body was found at the North Birmingham Homes public housing community in the Vice Hills area, according to AL.com. The apartment was vacant, according to the outlet.

The body was identified as a woman, but her age and race are still undetermined, Fitzgerald told McClatchy News.

The body will be sent to Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and a cause of death will be determined, Fitzgerald said. Once the cause of death is determined, detectives will rule the woman’s death a homicide, unclassified death or natural death.

The investigation is ongoing, Fitzgerald said.

The children who discovered the body have been offered counseling services from the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, AL.com reported.

Paraglider in his 60s dies in crash along Florida’s Gulf coast, police say

Driver says he threw $200,000 cash out car window to ‘bless’ others, Oregon cops say

Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman he thought was shoplifting, Tennessee cops say

28-year-old killed after he was shoved onto train tracks and electrocuted, MD cops say