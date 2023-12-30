Group donates bullet-proof vest for local K-9
A K-9 with Matthews Police Department is getting an added layer of protection.
The group “Vested Interest in K-9′s” donated a bullet- and stab-roof vest for Rhett, a dog working with the force.
The vest has a special embroidery dedicating the protection to K-9 Hobbs from Des Moines, Iowa who died earlier this month.
According to MPD, the vests typically cost $1,800.
It could be potentially lifesaving for Rhett after it is fitted to his body. He’ll get it in a few weeks.
