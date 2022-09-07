Group facing misdemeanors from 2020 Charlotte protests to ask DA to drop charges

A group is expected to put more pressure on the Mecklenburg County district attorney to drop charges related to 2020 protests in uptown Charlotte.

Attorneys say at least 28 people people are facing misdemeanor charges, but still haven’t been given a day in court. The attorneys say many of their clients can’t get work or have lost their homes because of the pending charges.

The defendants and their attorneys plan to gather and speak in front of the D.A.’s office Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9 reached out to the office of District Attorney Spencer Merriweather about the cases. His office shared the following statement:

“Since 2020, when prosecutors began working to address backlogs caused by COVID court closures, the DA’s Office has maintained that, among misdemeanor cases, we would prioritize cases involving property damage, violence, and weapons and that it was unlikely we would proceed on many other misdemeanor cases — whether they were related to protests or not. Each case and the available evidence are evaluated individually. In observance of the State Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct, this office has never commented on specific pending cases, and we will continue to follow those ethical guidelines.”

