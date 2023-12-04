Group fails attempt to crash-and-grab at high-end Magnificent Mile store, ditches car: police

A group of would-be thieves crashed a car into a retailer on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile early Monday morning, but ditched the vehicle after it failed to break into the store, police said.

The failed burglary was attempted at 4:33 a.m. on the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police. News reports showed the attempted crash-and-grab targeted Neiman Marcus, where a Nissan sedan was still sitting, lights on, early Monday morning in videos.

The burglars weren’t able to get inside the store and nothing was taken, police said. They then got into three different cars and fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue, police added.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody, though detectives are investigating, police said.

Similar car-involved burglaries have long occurred in Chicago and sparked outcry in the Wicker Park neighborhood recently, where several sneakers stores were targeted in high-profile attacks.

Across the city, burglaries are down 1% this year and 22% compared with 2019, according to police data. However, burglaries are up 15% this year and 18% since 2019 in the Near North District (18th) where Monday’s attack took place.