Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon gun control law

440
·2 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

The gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set go into effect on Dec. 8. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the motion for Dec. 2. The state has until next Wednesday to file a response to the emergency motion for preliminary injunction.

The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, filed a federal lawsuit against the Oregon governor and attorney general on Nov. 18 saying Measure 114 is unconstitutional.

The measure requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.

“Banning magazines over 10 rounds is no more likely to reduce criminal abuse of guns then banning high horsepower engines is likely to reduce criminal abuse of automobiles,” the lawsuit said. “To the contrary, the only thing the ban contained in 114 ensures is that a criminal unlawfully carrying a firearm with a magazine over 10 rounds will have a potentially devastating advantage over his law-abiding victim.”

Measure 114 backers argued that banning large-capacity magazines will save lives because it would force shooters to pause to reload, which would provide an opening for others to stop the shooting. Proponents also say it would reduce suicides — which account for 82% of gun deaths in the state — mass shootings and other gun violence.

The preliminary injunction seeks to stop the state from enforcing the new law while the lawsuit is considered by the court.

Recommended Stories

  • Student-loan borrowers defrauded by Corinthian were promised $5.8 billion in relief 'immediately.' 6 months later Biden's Education Department says it'll take 'some time.'

    Kevin, a Corinthian student-loan borrower, said he has contacted administration officials over 50 times and cannot get a status update on the relief.

  • Russia's Wagner Group sends bloodied sledgehammer to EU

    Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries have sent a "bloodied" sledgehammer in a violin case to the European Parliament after members started proceedings to label them as terrorists.

  • The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Could Be 35% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Russian attacks risked nuclear 'catastrophe' - Ukraine's nuclear energy chief

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia risked causing a "nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear power plants were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said on Thursday. Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that three nuclear power plants on territory held by Ukrainian forces had been switched off after the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said the vast nuclear power station in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, which has been out of commission since September, had also been disconnected from the grid on Wednesday and became reliant on backup diesel generators.

  • No. 8 North Carolina rallies past No. 18 Oregon 85-79

    Even if it was being played a couple hours north of campus, it felt like a home game for No. 18 Oregon with the namesake of the tournament, and a former women’s national player of the year sitting courtside. Eva Hodgson scored 14 of her 21 points during a fourth quarter flurry of shot-making, and No. 8 North Carolina rallied on multiple occasions in the second half and topped Oregon 85-79 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. The Tar Heels will face No. 5 Iowa State in the championship game on Sunday.

  • Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine

    An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday. The two-dose vaccine employs the same messenger RNA (mRNA)technology used in the COVID-19 shots developed by Pfizer with BioNTech, and by Moderna. It delivers tiny lipid particles containing mRNA instructions for cells to create replicas of so-called hemagglutinin proteins that appear on influenza virus surfaces.

  • Wampanoag Tribe’s ‘People of First Light’ Float Debuts on NBC During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    Three million people lined the parade route to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this morning. The large crowd viewed the Wampanoag Tribe’s “People of First Light” float that debuted in the parade. Sitting in a place of honor atop the float were several elders from the Wampanoag Tribe of Mashpee in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

  • Migrant politician has rocky start in Italian parliament

    Italy's only Black lawmaker suspended himself from his left-wing party on Thursday after his family was accused of mismanaging funds and exploiting staff at two associations meant to help immigrants. The growing scandal has dealt a severe political blow to Aboubakar Soumahoro, Italy's best-known activist for migrants' rights who only entered parliament last month after winning a seat in a national election for his Green and Left party. Soumahoro has denied any personal wrongdoing and neither his wife nor his mother-in-law have been formally charged over allegations that they failed to pay workers and siphoned off funds at two cooperatives they managed.

  • Five More Native Americans Who Shaped Culture

    Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. “The Queen of Swing” Mildred Bailey was a popular jazz singer who rose to fame in the 1930s.

  • New details about the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia

    Virginia officials publish shooting suspect’s note relating to the Walmart Shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia.

  • Carvana's Stock Proves How Much Wall Street Knows

    Warren Buffett, a billionaire and one of the greatest investors of all time, loves to talk about Wall Street analysts, in that he loves to explain how useless they are for anyone seeking guidance on investing. People should come to their own conclusions about a company before buying its stock, Buffett says, or just sock all of your money into an S&P 500 index fund if you’re feeling lazy. Carvana, the used car seller whose stock has been in a freefall for the last year, is a good case in point wi

  • Bob Moog: the genius behind the Sixties synthesiser revolution

    When Bob Moog – geek, garage tinkerer, electronic music pioneer – drove to a trade show in his native New York in 1964 with a prototype of an early synthesiser in a black box strapped to the roof of his car, passing motorists assumed it was a coffin. Moog, showing the kind of mischievous eccentricity that peppered his career, would catch the spooked driver’s eye before gesturing upwards. “Mother,” he would mouth.

  • Ukraine's four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid - IAEA

    Ukraine's four nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national power grid after completely losing off-site power earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. The facilities were all disconnected from the grid on Wednesday for the first time in Ukrainian history after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on vital infrastructure. In a statement, the IAEA nuclear watchdog said Ukraine had informed it on Friday that its Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy plants had been reconnected.

  • Electric-vehicle charging stations could use as much power as a small town by 2035 — and the grid isn't ready

    A boom in sales of electric cars and trucks in the coming decades will require major upgrades to charging infrastructure in the US, a new study says.

  • General Staff says Ukrainian aviation and artillery are working effectively

    Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation and artillery have carried out effective strikes on the positions of the Russian invasion forces, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 24.

  • The Best Time to Visit Disney World in 2023 (as Well as The Absolute Worst)￼

    BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images No shade to the other Disney parks, but Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has a unique grip on pretty much every traveler, from families and groups of friends to couples, solo travelers and even affinity groups like marathoners. Experiencing the rarified magic of Disney’s four separate theme parks and two water parks under the shining Floridian sun historically comes with some planning—now more than ever. Visitor demand is at an all-time high since the pan

  • Russia tells its troops there must be 5 million of them for victory

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the military and political command of Russia is spreading a document called "Conclusions of the war with NATO in Ukraine" among the military.

  • NASA succeeds in putting Orion space capsule into lunar orbit

    Mission controllers with the Artemis program just wrapped up a critical maneuver to put the Orion space capsule into a record-breaking lunar orbit. Brian Hackey reports. (11-25-22)

  • Ukrainian air defenses helped avert month-long blackout, expert says

    If all 70 Russian cruise missiles hit their targets during the latest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the country could have faced a month-long, near-total blackout, an analyst at the Information Resistance Group Oleksandr Kovalenko said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 25.

  • NASA Orion spacecraft enters distant orbit above Moon

    STORY: According to NASA’s report, prior to this stage, the spacecraft was traveling more than 57,000 miles above the lunar surface, the farthest it will reach from the Moon during the mission.Orion's major in-space stages are propelled by the orbital maneuvering system engine on the European Service Module, which provides 6,000 pounds of thrust.On Saturday (November 26) Orion is expected to break the record for the farthest distance traveled by a spacecraft intended to carry humans to space and safely return them to Earth.