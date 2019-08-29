Group files FEC complaint against Ilhan Omar as she denies latest accusation about her personal life

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ilhan Omar has denied the latest allegations about her personal life that include claims lodged in a divorce filing by a woman who said Omar was dating her political consultant husband.

The divorce papers, which were first reported by the New York Post, were filed by Beth Mynett, who works as a medical director for the D.C. Department of Corrections. She alleged in the filing that her husband, Tim Mynett — a political consultant who has worked with Omar, D-Minn., and her campaign — was having an affair with the progressive freshmen lawmaker.

Omar, talking with the local CBS affiliate WCCO in Minneapolis, said she didn't want to dwell on the attention to her personal life but when asked about the filing, specifically whether she was dating someone or separated from her husband, she denied the reports.

“No, I am not," she said. "I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it."

Omar did not comment to USA TODAY. Conservatives have latched on to the details, pointing to the more than $200,000 Omar has paid to Mynett and his consulting firm, E. Street Group, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

The right-leaning National Legal and Policy Center filed an FEC complaint against Omar on Wednesday citing the money paid to Mynett's firm and questioning whether the funds, specifically those on travel, were personal in nature — which the complaint notes would violate FEC regulations.

It isn't the first time Omar's personal life has been a point of controversy.

She has been the target of accusations that claimed she married her brother – allegations she denies. The claims were investigated by several news outlets, including her hometown newspaper the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, which wrote in a June investigation that it "could neither conclusively confirm nor rebut the allegation."

The Daily Beast, which tracked how the rumors became mainstream, even being repeated by the president, concluded the issue has persisted in part because of Omar's complicated marital history, the lack of documents her family has (they fled war-torn Somalia and became refugees) and her resistance to talk about her marriages and the issue.

Omar, in the interview with WCCO, said she won't be fazed by the attacks on her personal life.

“I know who I am. The people who I love know who I am and what I care about," she explained. "I have three beautiful little children and a family to care for, so for me, my focus is doing the work that I feel I was destined to do."

Omar, one of the most vocal new members of the House, is also a member of the "Squad" — the four-member pack of progressive minority freshmen women that also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Along with her personal life, Omar has also taken heat for her comments about 9/11, as "something" that "some people did," and remarks about the influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the U.S.

She was the target of a "send her back" chant at one of Trump's rallies and was recently denied entry into Israel after Trump publicly urged the U.S. ally to deny both Omar and Tlaib entry into the country.

