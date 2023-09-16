Group of friends take over Nashville hotel for hours after no employees were found

The Ventura City Council approved spending $1.5 million to convert the La Quinta Inn at 5818 Valentine Road into housing for low income and homeless individuals. The project will also need state and federal dollars to complete. This is not the Quinta Inn the friends managed for a few hours in Nashville.

Three friends took it upon themselves to manage a Nashville hotel for a few hours.

After a late night of partying, the trio was unable to check into their room at La Quinta Inn & Suites because there were no employees in sight.

The saga was first documented on TikTok early Wednesday morning in a 40-second clip with a caption stating, “When you arrive to the hotel and there is no staff so you have a new job. We’ve been working for two hours.”

After checking to make sure no one had fallen asleep behind the desk or in one of the back offices, the friends began to answer phones, greet customers, even set up the breakfast buffet.

They did manage to find one employee, a maid, who didn’t know what was going on but said she had not seen anyone in a couple of hours. They also reached out to the general manager, who was on a business trip in California and wasn’t aware that there were no employees on the floor.

“So, instantly we’re like manager mode. We run businesses back home. Manager mode kicks in, alright, let’s see what we can do,” Kenzie, one of the friends shared.

The friends fielded several complaints from customers about unauthorized payments as well as a lack of hotel personnel available. Police later showed up to hotel, but gave them permission to “do whatever you have to do” as he began to leave, the friends reported.

The friends recounted the tale in a handful of TikTok videos.

Here’s what we know.

What came of the impromptu hotel takeover?

One was taking calls, one was helping guests get checked in and checked out and one was helping serve breakfast.

They managed to hold the fort down until a La Quinta Inn employee showed up. By then, the trio had managed to get everyone settled. The friends then asked if they could check into their room, but the employee told them they would be charged a $25 resort fee.

A short time later, a general manager from another Wyndham Hotels & Resorts made an appearance. They caught him up on the drama that ensued and were met with utter disbelief and gratitude for holding the hotel down.

“We’ll get them checked in. We’re not charging you anything,” the manager reportedly told them.

The crew headed up to the sixth floor to decompress in one of the only rooms available, thinking everything was fine. But as soon as they enter the room, they spot a naked woman inside.

The lady proceeded to tell them she would be staying at the hotel for the next two weeks. The friends let her know they were not trying to steal her room and that they had received these keys from management.

They went down to the lobby for the last time to let the manager know what happened.

Did the TikTokers stay or not stay at La Quinta Inn after all?

No.

After they reported what they saw to the Holiday Inn general manager, Kenzie asked if they could stay at his hotel.

“Can we please just go stay at your hotel? Because this has just honestly been a shitshow of a mess.”

The friends end up with three suites and free breakfast after the manager makes a call back to his hotel, gushing over how amazing they had been. He took their contact information and said that he would be in touch.

“He said he will be in touch. So, I don’t know what that means but maybe we’re getting a Holiday Inn,” Kenzie joked.

If they do get a Holiday Inn, the friends have asked their viewers to come stay with them.

La Quinta Inns & Suites, a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property has not publicly commented on the incident.

