Is A & S Group (Holdings) (HKG:1737) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1737) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for A & S Group (Holdings)

How Much Debt Does A & S Group (Holdings) Carry?

As you can see below, A & S Group (Holdings) had HK$11.3m of debt at March 2019, down from HK$46.0m a year prior. But it also has HK$97.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has HK$86.1m net cash.

SEHK:1737 Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

How Strong Is A & S Group (Holdings)'s Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that A & S Group (Holdings) had liabilities of HK$40.6m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$560.0k falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$97.4m as well as receivables valued at HK$104.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$160.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that A & S Group (Holdings)'s balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Succinctly put, A & S Group (Holdings) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, A & S Group (Holdings)'s EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 97% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is A & S Group (Holdings)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. A & S Group (Holdings) may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, A & S Group (Holdings) recorded free cash flow of 22% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, the bottom line is that A & S Group (Holdings) has net cash of HK$86m and plenty of liquid assets. So we don't have any problem with A & S Group (Holdings)'s use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of A & S Group (Holdings)'s earnings per share history for free.