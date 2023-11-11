Group home caregiver arrested for abuse

Nov. 10—A caregiver in a Decatur group home was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the abuse of a person in his care, Decatur police said Friday evening.

Jamarius Collins, 23, was in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $15,000, charged with abuse of a protected person, police said.

On Oct. 30, 2023, Decatur police officers were called to a group home in the 1300 block of Castleman Avenue Southwest in reference to a report of an assault to a resident who was diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability, police said in a statement. Officers arrived on scene and observed the victim had severe bruising and swelling that was believed to be consistent with physical abuse.

A detective with the Decatur Police Department's Family Services Unit, along with a caseworker from the Morgan County Department of Human Resources, responded to the scene to start an investigation. They determined the victim's caregiver, Collins, physically assaulted the victim, causing physical injury, police said.