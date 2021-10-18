Group home employee charged with second theft

Oct. 18—MANKATO — A onetime Mankato group home employee is now accused of stealing from a second resident.

Ashraf Abdiqani Osman, 27, of Mankato, was charged with a second count of financial card fraud Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

He was charged with the same crime earlier in the month after he allegedly made fraudulent ATM withdrawals using a vulnerable adult's bank card. The investigation in that case also discovered a second victim, the new charges allege.

There were several unauthorized withdrawals of over $200 from the second resident's bank account over several months. Surveillance video allegedly shows Osman at the second victim's bank at the time of two of the withdrawals.