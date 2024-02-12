A group hopes to make period poverty a thing of the past at UF

Access to free menstrual products is becoming more prominent at the University of Florida, with “period packs” popping up in many bathrooms.

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UF has begun their campaign to supply bathrooms at the university with a box of free menstrual products, named period packs, for anyone in need.

UF senior Sabrina Briceno has been involved in Generation Action for three years. After serving as resident and vice president, she is now campus campaign committee chair for the organization. Every chapter has a campus campaign, she said, and for the past three years it has been decreasing period poverty by increasing access to menstrual products.

“One of my committee members put it perfectly: It frustrates us that there has to be a committee that provides menstrual products and refills them in the same way that there isn't a toilet paper committee,” she said. “There's no toilet paper committee on campus making sure that students have access to toilet paper, and we see toilet paper as menstrual products, as one in the same. So, it's the same necessity – that's how we see it.”

The idea for free menstrual products in bathrooms was brought to Student Government two years ago but never took off. Generation Action was able to get something approved that would use Gator Well to start a pilot program in the dorms, but two years after approval, it still hasn’t begun.

After years of going nowhere, Briceno decided to take matters into her own hands.

She applied to Youth Action Fund, a group that funds and mentors young activists across Florida, and was given $1,000 to launch the period packs. Around $100 went towards printing materials, packaging and other supplies, and the remaining money went towards buying nearly 5,000 menstrual products in bulk.

A picture of a period pack, which are now in bathrooms around the University of Florida's main campus.

Distribution of the period packs started Jan. 17. As she prepares to graduate in May, Briceno hopes the project will continue long after she’s gone and eventually become something UF Administration handles themselves.

“Thinking long term, I'm hoping that this committee is able to talk to UF administration, make them see it that same way, so they're able to change their own infrastructure with custodial staff and everything to have it be able to be a streamlined process through official channels,” she said.

Generation Action’s Campus Campaign Committee has made UF custodial staff aware of the new addition to some bathrooms and asked them to not discard any empty boxes. There have been no issues so far with UF administration, Briceno said, and custodial staff were receptive to emails and phone calls.

Each box has a QR code at the bottom that, once empty, can be scanned to fill out a refill form for more products. Briceno said they have gotten nearly 40 refill notices so far and she, along with a group of 10 campaign committee members, frequently check the boxes to refill when needed.

An obvious need

Generation Action President Amelia Packham said studies have shown around 20% of college students experience period poverty or can’t regularly afford menstrual products, making the initial idea of dorms a good starting place for the boxes. However, since it never took off and students can’t access dorms if they don’t live in them, Generation Action decided to instead distribute the packs throughout buildings on campus.

“A lot of it goes back to bringing dignity to people and making them feel comfortable and safe in a space,” Packham said. “There's nothing worse than realizing you've got your period and you don't have any products. There's a lot of, still, shame and embarrassment and stigma when it comes to menstrual health. So, we hope that this breaks the stigma."

Packham said some custodial staff have even voiced their support of the idea.

Each box is refilled with around 15 pads and 15 tampons and has an explanation of the period packs along with a QR code for refills. Anyone feeling generous can also help refill the box by leaving a menstrual product for someone else to use.

“We've had some boxes empty within a day or two,” Packham said. “They're proving to be very popular. We even sent out a survey to UF students and about 300 responded, emphasizing the need for these products."

Both Briceno and Packham said the initiative has been received well by the campus community, with many students posting on social media about how great of an idea the period packs are.

Caroline Rabideau, former Generation Action member and current UF student, agreed. Although there are products available in the libraries, some have cardboard applicators and are not high quality, she said.

“It takes away a stressor that a lot of students that maybe are lower income, or for whatever reason, cannot buy these products on their own regularly, that they don't have to worry about that,” Rabideau said. “A lot of girls that I've known, they're always talking about how a lot of the dispensers in the libraries are empty or that they don't want to use those types of products.”

The boxes are in every bathroom (men’s, as they may know someone who needs it, and women’s) on the first floor of 12 buildings on UF’s campus. Flyers with QR codes have been placed on other floors to direct people who need a product to the closest period pack.

The period packs can be found at the following UF buildings:

Anderson

Matherly

Heavener

Little Hall

Fine Arts C

Rinker

Turlington

Computer Science Engineering

Pugh Hall

McCarty Hall

Weimer Hall

Public Health & Health Professions

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Free menstrual products, period packs, at UF