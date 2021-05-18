Group of House GOP lawmakers remove masks in Chamber on Tuesday

Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – A group of House GOP lawmakers refused to wear face masks on the floor during votes on Tuesday in defiance of leadership's rules regarding COVID-19 protocols.

House Democrats imposed a rule in January that said members would be fined $500 on a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense if they did not wear a mask on the House floor.

The members Tuesday who refused to wear a mask first included Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., who was approached by a staff member of the House Sergeant of Arms during votes and did not put one on.

Then others started following suit.

Some of these included Rep Mary Miller, R-Il., who sat in the front row next to Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., neither donning a face covering.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Lauren Boebert of Colorado stood at the front of the chamber, talking and laughing.

Reps. Beth Van Duyne of Texas and Bob Good of Virginia sat amidst a sea of their masked colleagues, while Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., wheeled himself into the chamber with a face covering and whipped it off after he sat in a chair.

The confrontation follows loosened masked guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who are fully vaccinated, even indoors, except in crowded indoor settings.

However, not every House Republican is vaccinated.

Massie, who CNN has reported is not vaccinated, tweeted repeatedly about the group of members not wearing masks. Massie tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies in July of 2020. The CDC recommends people still get vaccinated regardless of whether they have had coronavirus or not as experts still aren't sure how long the protection will last.

More: New mask guidelines: Great for some, confusing for others. What experts say this does to the CDC's credibility.

A few other members, such as Greene, will not say whether they have been vaccinated.

At one point, when several of the maskless members had congregated near the front of the chamber, Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., approached them and confronted Massie about not wearing a mask. Massie could be heard responding: "I can't hear you" with the mask.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Vice Chair of the Committee on House Administration, then approached the group and spoke with Massie, Boebert, and Greene for an extended, heated conversation. Raskin then walked away, head shaking.

When asked what they spoke about, Raskin told USA TODAY that he was telling the group of Republicans that “100% of the Democrats have been vaccinated so the only reason we can’t take our masks off on the floor is because of them."

Raskin said the Republicans had responded they "were having a civil disobedience protest" to which he sarcastically compared them to "21st Century Freedom Riders."

The Republicans are doing "the House a disservice, the country a disservice. I think they'd be sending a much stronger message if they got vaccinated. If all of us were vaccinated, we can all take our masks off. That would be the message," he added.

Raskin later told USA TODAY, "I’m not interested in them getting fined. I’m interested in them getting vaccinated.”

Afterwards, Mast told reporters it was the "best $500 I ever spent.” The group wouldn't elaborate on if they were all vaccinated or not.

POLITICO reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is planning a privileged motion on the mask rules Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Group of House GOP lawmakers remove masks in Chamber

Recommended Stories

  • Mark McCloskey files to run for U.S. Senate in Missouri

    Mark McCloskey, one half of a white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis last year, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Missouri's Senate seat.The state of play: In addition to his filing with the Federal Election Commission, McCloskey also launched a campaign website accepting donations for his bid. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump's agenda," his website states.What he's saying: "When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them," McCloskey told the camera in a campaign announcement video aired during an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday."I have always been a Republican but never been a politician. God came knocking my door disguised as an angry mob. It woke me up," McCloskey told Carlson.He went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was "a wholesale slaughter of our civil liberties" while bemoaning "cancel culture," among other complaints.Flashback: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both personal injury attorneys, were indicted in October on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after they pointed guns at anti-racism protestors from the lawn of the St. Louis mansion last July.Their actions made them popular in some conservative circles and were subsequently invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in August.They are due to stand trial in NovemberEditor's note: This article has been updated with McLoskey's comment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Justice Department secretly seized phone records of three Washington Post journalists

    In the early months of the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly obtained phone and email records belonging to three Washington Post reporters who were covering the federal probe on ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett weighs in on what the federal government was looking for in those records, how this may affect journalists' ability to do their job and how the Biden administration is handling leaks.

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day

    Freshman Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was clowned on social media Tuesday after declaring that she’ll use Congressional metal detectors for target practice “when” she becomes Speaker of the House. On Newsmax Monday night, Boebert was asked about her dedication to carrying a firearm in the nation’s capital and whether she was concealed-carrying at that moment. “I am in my office so I don’t have to conceal anything in here!” she declared, earning laughter and a “yes!” from host Benny Johnson. “In the Congressional complex, I am my own security all throughout the complex until I get into Pelosi’s house — it’s certainly not the people’s house — right there in the House chambers where we have to go through the metal detectors,” she went on, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the metal detectors that were installed after the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She went on to say that “when” she’s Speaker, she’ll consider using them for target practice, which caused Johnson to burst out in raucous giggles. Responses to the clip were full of reminders that she promoted the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot, tweeting the day of the insurrection that it was “1776” and would go down in history. She also tweeted that day when Pelosi was removed from the House chamber for security. “She will NEVER become speaker of the House. She belongs in jail,” said one observer. Author Brian O’Sullivan mused that even in his fiction, he “couldn’t come up with this level of bullsh–” while humorist Paul Rudnick suggested her aversion to metal detectors could stem from her being a robot. Amid all the dunks came an endorsement from none other than embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said the Colorado lawmaker and gun enthusiast “would make a fantastic Speaker of the House.” Lauren Boebert said today that when she becomes Speaker of the House, her first act will be to take the metal detectors installed outside the House Chamber and use them for target practice. pic.twitter.com/AyXDY5Bw9m— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2021 Read original story GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day At TheWrap

  • St. Louis man who waved rifle at protest running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. McCloskey made the announcement on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission's website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered, and a website, mccloskeyforsenate.com, was seeking campaign donations.

  • Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for ‘Blatant Transphobia’ After Reposting Donald Trump Jr. Meme Mocking Dr. Rachel Levine

    “Transparent” star Alexandra Billings is not here for any more of Caitlyn Jenner’s comments that put down other transgender women. After Jenner reposted a meme originally shared on Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram page that made fun of Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine‘s looks, Billings fired back with her own post that was several paragraphs long and basically read Jenner for filth. “It seems to hold true no matter what!!!! Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason,” Trump Jr. said, sharing a meme that put a photo of Dr. Levine next to Jenner on a red carpet. Jenner deleted the meme from her Instagram stories (she’d just reposted it with the laughing/crying emoji) but gossip blogger Perez Hilton managed to grab a screenshot. Billings, who starred as Davina Rejennae during all five seasons of “Transparent,” didn’t stand for Jenner’s apparent endorsement of Trump Jr.’s critique of Levine’s looks and accused her of pandering to Republicans. “With your private airplane hanger full of lies and your million dollar shoes, you have as much in common with us, as we do with you. It isn’t your Transness people are bothered by, it’s your behavior as a human, Caitlyn. Your profound need to be liked is sadly backfiring,” Billings said. “You are fearful of both yourself and any kind of newness and you navigate with a well of anger in your heart that is deeply disturbing. And apparent to all of us.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Billings (@therealalexandrabillings) Billings was referencing the interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Jenner gave from her airplane hanger in southern California. Jenner caught heat after the interview for sharing an anecdote that a fellow private hangar owner told her he was packing up and moving to Arizona because he couldn’t stand looking at homeless people in California. Billings took a slightly warmer tone towards Jenner at the end of her post and said: “I cannot tell you those terrible voices will ever go away, they haven’t for me, but every day that I am able to navigate that ache of self harm born of my own denial of my divine light, I am just a little bit freer.” “Free yourself, Caitlyn. By doing that, you may set the greatest example of your life. And that might turn out to be the most beautiful way you can serve both our State and our community,” Billings said. Jenner hasn’t responded to Billings’ critique, but that’s probably because she’s busy mounting a campaign running for California governor in the upcoming recall election against Gavin Newsom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton) Read original story Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for ‘Blatant Transphobia’ After Reposting Donald Trump Jr. Meme Mocking Dr. Rachel Levine At TheWrap

  • Biden smiling, Trump removed: Paris wax museum reopens to new political reality

    Closed since late October for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris wax museum will reopen on Wednesday with a new guest: U.S. President Joe Biden, posing with his arms crossed and flashing a toothy grin. A little further down the museum's halls, President Barack Obama's statue still stands, smiling serenely, but that of Donald Trump has been dismantled and put into storage. The Grevin Wax Museum, opened in 1882, has featured U.S. presidents since James Garfield, but when their term ends, their statue is taken down and the heads and bodies are kept in separate crates in the museum's cellars.

  • GOP congressmen sign letter warning of 'hyper-politicization' of Capitol riot prosecutions

    Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Chip Roy outlined their concerns in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan.

  • Lawmakers frustrated over White House's ‘total lack’ of urgency in helping Afghan interpreters

    Afghans who aided U.S. troops are in danger of being hunted down by the Taliban.

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

    The Biden administration said Tuesday it will repeal changes made by the Trump administration to a law aimed at stopping banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of the nation's bank regulators, said it plans to reconsider the regulations written in 2020 governing a law known as the Community Reinvestment Act. The OCC said it plans to start from scratch, and told banks to effectively ignore the 2020 changes while the agency rewrites the regulations.

  • Why a House Democrat wants to change how elections are done in America

    Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said he will push the Democratic Party to elect the House leadership in 2022 by ranked-choice voting, and that he plans to make this reform central to his agenda going forward.

  • McCarthy's rejection of Capitol riot committee 'pathetic': Dem lawmaker

    "I'm pissed," Massachusetts Representative James McGovern said at the committee hearing.McGovern held up a copy of a letter Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that morning saying he would not support a measure creating a national commission of experts to investigate the deadly attack on Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump."I guess what's frustrating to me," McGovern continued, "is that this doesn't seem to be a disagreement over substance, or over policy. But I do think this is an issue of character, and this is an issue of fitness to lead."McGovern suggested McCarthy was cow-towing to pressure from Trump.The bill before the rules committee was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating his false claims of a stolen election. In its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators.Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission be expanded to investigate other forms of political violence and demonstrations, including protests against police brutality that roiled some cities over the summer of 2020.Others have claimed the deadly Capitol riot was "not an insurrection." McCarthy's rejection of the commission on Tuesday disappointed and angered those hoping the bill would gain a notable measure of Republican support."In a bipartisan way, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Katko come together and give us a finished product that should enjoy the support of every single member of this chamber," McGovern said, thumping his hand as he spoke."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic."

  • COVID-19 vaccines: Will Pfizer and Moderna have side effects like AstraZeneca in the long-term?

    The recent decision by five Canadian provinces to change the way they administer the AstraZeneca vaccine should not deter anyone from getting vaccinated, or to regret getting AstraZeneca if they already did, one expert says. Samantha Yammine, a neuroscientist and science communicator, says that with more than a billion vaccines already given out worldwide, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see any major, common issues develop with other vaccines now.

  • A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'

    It's the latest instance of unruly passengers causing disturbances on flights, and the FAA has been doling out hefty fines.

  • Tony La Russa promises punishment for Yermín Mercedes after HR with 11-run lead

    The White Sox manager is who we thought he was.

  • A 'Community for All'? Not So Fast, This Wisconsin County Says

    WAUSAU, Wis. — A standing-room-only crowd packed a drab courthouse meeting room one recent night and tried to resolve a thorny, yearlong debate over whether Marathon County should declare itself “a community for all.” The lone Black member of the county board, Supervisor William Harris, stood up and begged his colleagues who opposed the resolution to change their minds. “I want to feel like I’m a part of this community,’’ he said. “That’s what a lot of our residents are saying. We want to contribute to our community. We want to feel like a part of this community.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But a fellow board member was just as passionate at the meeting on Thursday in arguing that acknowledging racial disparities is itself a form of racism. “When we choose to isolate and elevate one group of people over another, that’s discrimination,” said Supervisor Craig McEwen, a retired police officer who is white. When George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May 2020, communities and businesses all over the world engaged in a reckoning over social justice, diversity and inclusion. But while scores of other communities adopted new policies and issued proclamations vowing to make progress, the residents of Marathon County, with a population of 135,000 that is 91% white, could not agree on what to say. A year later, they still can’t. About the only consensus that has emerged is that the prolonged fight over a four-word phrase has only made things worse, ripping at the communal fabric in this central Wisconsin county and amplifying the tensions that had been simmering before Floyd’s death. The racial divisiveness that former President Donald Trump stoked during his four years in the White House endures in the daily life of towns like Wausau, exacerbated by the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of white police officers, and leading to new battles over whether racism is baked into local institutions. Wausau is an old paper mill town now filled with working-class manufacturing workers, medical professionals and people who work in the tourism industry, but the schisms here serve as a window into the ways that opposing views of racial equity have roiled American life. In the end, the executive committee of the county board rejected the resolution by a 6-2 vote on Thursday night, a result that both sides say is worse than never having considered it in the first place. Advocates say the failure to reach an agreement will serve as a civic black eye and convey the message of an unwelcoming community. Opponents argue the fight has been a waste of time that makes the county look racist when they say it is not. “I don’t have the same type of confidence or faith in the community like I used to,” said Supervisor Ka Lo, a 39-year-old of Hmong descent who said she had received death threats while pushing for the resolution. “I was born and raised here, and I don’t recognize the community that I grew up in right now.” The “community for all” story began last summer when a small group of county officials began drafting a resolution they hoped would acknowledge disparities faced by local people of color. The original title, No Place for Hate, was deemed too inflammatory, so it was renamed A Community for All. After six revisions and countless hours of negotiation and debate, they arrived at a document calling for the county to “achieve racial and ethnic equity to foster cross-cultural understanding and advocate for minority populations.” For the Black and Hmong populations here, the resolution had given them hope that their fight for inclusion would lead to greater unity. They said the protests that followed Floyd’s death provided them license to reject the daily indignations they suffer — like on occasion needing the help of white friends to rent an apartment, or having white people in the community assume they are on public assistance. Like many small American cities, Wausau, the Marathon County seat, has evolved into a regional hospital hub. It is surrounded by small towns and villages, dairy farms and land that produces 95% of the nation’s ginseng. The county has long been competitive politically, swinging between Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama before twice backing Trump. The 1970 census found Wausau had four Black residents and 76 people listed as “other,” out of a population of nearly 33,000. In 1976, local churches began welcoming the Hmong, refugees from Laos who had aided the U.S. war effort there before fleeing when the United States left Vietnam. The Hmong now make up about 9% of Wausau’s population — second only to St. Paul, Minnesota, by percentage. A statue commemorating the Hmong-American military alliance stands outside the county courthouse. Among those who proposed the resolution was Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong, the executive director of the Hmong American Center in Wausau. To older conservative white residents, there had not been any tension over diversity and inclusion in central Wisconsin until the past few years, when a handful of young progressive people of color won county board seats and began demanding more input. In June 2019, the board for the first time formally recognized Pride Month. A month later, supervisors nearly rescinded the recognition after an outcry from their conservative constituents. This February, it fell to Harris, 38, a Florida-born lawyer who in 2020 became the first Black member of the county board, to make the case for acknowledging, for the first time, Black History Month. It passed, narrowly. Harris was also quick to point out to the board that officials had a history of pushing for rural initiatives like broadband access and health care that mostly benefited white people. The white board members who represent rural communities did not appreciate the lecture. “They’re creating strife between people labeling us as racist and privileged because we’re white,” Supervisor Arnold Schlei, a 73-year-old retired veal farmer who has been on the county board for 11 years, said in an interview. “You can’t come around and tell people that work their tails off from daylight to dark and tell them that they got white privilege and they’re racist and they’ve got to treat the Hmongs and the coloreds and the gays better because they’re racist. People are sick of it.” He and others opposing the resolution argued that to acknowledge disparities faced by people of color would tilt social advantages to their benefit. The word “equity,” which was included in the resolution, served as a trigger for many, who made the false claim that memorializing it as a goal would lead to the county’s taking things from white people to give them to people of color. Those opposed to the resolution made far-reaching claims about its potential impact. The local Republican Party chairman, Jack Hoogendyk, said the resolution would lead to “the end of private property” and “race-based redistribution of wealth.” Others have argued that there is, in fact, no racism in Marathon County, and even if there was, it’s not the county board’s business to do anything about it. James Juedes, a dairy farmer who lives on a farm just east of Wausau that has been in his family for 126 years, has been one of the most public opponents of the resolution. He has also organized counterdemonstrations to local Black Lives Matter protests. In an interview at his farm, Juedes, 51, said systemic racism “doesn’t exist here” and suggested those pushing the resolution were doing so to benefit themselves financially. “I have yet to recall any type of racial instances that has been reported in this community that has caused any type of stress,” he said. La’Tanya Campbell, a 39-year-old Black social worker who was at the meeting last week, related a different experience. Campbell works as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, and said she sometimes had to enlist white colleagues to help clients find apartments to rent in Wausau. As she campaigned for the resolution, Campbell said, the subtle racism she had long experienced in Wausau became explicit, including hate mail calling Black people “animals.” She sought therapy to deal with the stress. “Typically, the racism you experience is behind closed doors, but since I’ve started on this resolution I can’t believe some of the things that I’m hearing,” she said. “You feel unsafe being a woman, I feel unsafe being a Black woman. And doing anti-oppression work, it adds up.” By the day of the meeting to consider the resolution, few were left undecided. Some white attendees distributed copies of articles from The Epoch Times, a newspaper that has trafficked in pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. A transgender woman in favor of the resolution wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. Twenty-eight people addressed the board for three minutes each; 18 were against the resolution, and 10 supported it. Bruce Bohr, a retired engineer, called the resolution a giveaway to the county’s people of color. “Government cannot give someone something without taking it away from someone else,” Bohr said. Supervisor E.J. Stark, a retired insurance adjuster, said it would leave the county liable for legal damages “if somebody looks cross-eyed at somebody.” It fell to the board’s people of color to make the case for it. Xiong warned of economic calamity if the board rejected the resolution. “If a resolution does not pass, it could have detrimental effect on our hiring, on our economy and other realms of business,” he said. And Harris pleaded with his white colleagues to see people of color as equal citizens. “People of color have come here,” he said. “They want to contribute, they want to be accepted and acknowledged.” The full county board could reconsider the resolution, but it seems clear it will not pass. John Robinson, a Community for All supporter who has been on the board on and off since 1974, said after the meeting that there were 14 to 16 votes in favor, out of 38, “on a good day.” Lo and Campbell both said they were contemplating moving away from Wausau to someplace more welcoming to people of color. But though she believes the dispute over the resolution has added to the community’s political polarization and caused her personal trauma, Campbell said the fight had been worth the effort. “If you don’t continue to keep having the conversation and keep pushing for that equity and recognition, nothing changes,” she said in the courthouse lobby after the vote. “So it’s not going to happen in my lifetime. But with my children and my grandchildren, I’m fighting for them, for other people’s children and grandchildren. All our forefathers, if they were to have stopped fighting, we wouldn’t have anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Andrew Yang's NYC mayoral campaign fears Stephen Miller's praise is scaring off 'normy Dems'

    Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump's far-right immigration czar, has tweeted 10 messages in favor of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang over the past week, and "Yang's campaign is not happy about it," Politico's Playbook reports Tuesday. Yang's campaign has been inundated with questions about why the man behind Trump's Muslim ban and child-separation policy is talking up their Democratic candidate, and the campaign would like to know the answer to that, too. "It's hurting us" and "making people question why people like Andrew Yang," one Yang campaign aide told Politico. "Stephen Miller doesn't endorse normal Democrats," he is likely scaring off "normy Dems," and he "must know" he's hurting Yang's candidacy. Yang led in the Democratic primary polls until he was recently overtaken by Eric Adams, and "there are suspicions in New York political circles that Miller is sabotaging Yang to help Adams, who is considered to be the more conservative of the two," Politico reports. Miller told Politico he "would never play that game," adding, "As much as I disagree on issues with Yang, I've admired that he's taken on positions antithetical to the progressive left in a very progressive primary." Miller said his kind tweets about Yang may even help the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in his mayoral race. "He hasn't made any real significant attempt to distance himself from Republican praise," Miller argued, "which suggests to me that he, as an individual, understands that there are a lot of independent voters in the primary." Yang said he "certainly would never ask for or want" the support of Republican officials. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyThis is your brain on pandemic whiplashMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission

  • Fox News Seeks Dismissal Of Dominion’s $1.6 Billion Lawsuit, Defends Coverage Of Donald Trump’s Unfounded Election Claims

    Fox News is asking a Delaware judge to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network, contending that the litigation is an attack on their First Amendment right to report on Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “It was a newsworthy ‘fact’ that the sitting President simply made […]