Group of juveniles shoot at man, hitting him in leg, 911 caller says

Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Dayton officers were called to the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request a woman tells dispatchers her step-father was shot in the leg.

“Some little boy just shot at my stepdad,” she tells dispatchers.

She said someone in a group of around 12 kids shot at her stepfather and walked toward a park.

It is not known if the man was taken to the hospital or if anyone was taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.