Group kidnapped, held at gunpoint after mistaking driver for rideshare car, DC cops say

A group thought they were getting into a rideshare car and realized their mistake when the driver pulled out a handgun, locked the doors and kidnapped them, police in Washington, D.C., say.

Authorities said they were still searching for the suspect as of May 2. It’s unclear whether more than one suspect was involved.

After the victims got into the car shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 1, they were driven around and ordered to withdraw money from an ATM, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The group complied, and the suspects drove off in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

It wasn’t specified whether the victims were let go after they took out the cash.

Police shared surveillance photos of one suspect and the car.

MPD seeks a suspect and vehicle in connection to a Kidnapping while Armed offense that occurred on 5/1/22 in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/kVq7mGz4S7 pic.twitter.com/7jfQ7IdV2Q — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2022

“Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411,” the news release said.

McClatchy News contacted police for more information on May 2.

