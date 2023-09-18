Group leaves injured hiker behind to continue on backpacking trip, Arizona rescuers say

An injured hiker was rescued after his backpacking group left him behind to continue on their trip, according to Arizona rescuers.

The group of five friends were about three to four days into their backpacking excursion “on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park along the Kanab Creek” on Sept. 15 when one of them fell, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Sept. 16 Facebook post.

The fall caused a “traumatic injury” to the 63-year-old man’s shoulder, rescuers said.

After using an Apple device to call for help, the four friends continued on their days-long trip, leaving the injured man alone, rescuers said.

Rescuers said they sent a team that included a helicopter to search the area for the injured hiker.

The helicopter navigated in the “dark with tall canyon walls surrounding Kanab Creek” and landed about a quarter mile from the hiker, rescuers said.

“The crew made their way through the creek and boulders to the hiker,” rescuers said.

Rescuers said they assisted the man to the helicopter, and he was taken to a hospital.

Rescuers urged others “to never leave someone behind alone and whenever possible, to stay with them and ensure they are rescued before continuing on their journey.”

