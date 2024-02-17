Group makes proms more affordable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prom season is fast approaching in central Ohio. With that, a local nonprofit organization is expected to provide gowns to more than 1,300 teenagers in the area.

For nearly 20 years, Fairy Goodmothers has provided prom gowns and accessories to low-income families who may struggle to pay for prom.

The president of the organization said prom comes at a pivotal time in a teen’s life, and cost shouldn’t be a barrier.

Top concerts, shows coming to central Ohio this spring

“Prom is a stressful time because, at the end of the year, there’s all kind of different festivities going on, whether it’s prom or graduation or any other thing and this helps to fray the costs a little bit of all those things,” Fairy Goodmothers President Katie Persico said.

A pop-up boutique will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shops at Worthington Place, 7227 N High St., Worthington. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and suggested.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.