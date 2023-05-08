Group of masked robbers, possibly teens, drop stolen vodka as they flee Renton gas station

A clerk was punched in the face, but no cash was stolen during an attempted robbery at a Renton gas station.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, Renton police officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station at 4715 Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

Dispatchers told officers that suspects armed with a gun had robbed the store and then fled eastbound in a dark-colored vehicle. All of the suspects were dressed in black and were wearing face masks.

Officers spoke to the clerk who was working at the time of the incident. He said that several people who appeared to be teenage boys entered the store, according to Renton police.

The clerk said he had been worried that he was about to be robbed so he tried to push them out the door when one of them punched him in the face.

He then saw one of the suspects start to pull a handgun out of their pocket.

The suspects ran from the store, dropping a stolen bottle of vodka in the process.

Other than the vodka and possibly a bottle of Sprite, police said nothing else was reported to have been stolen.