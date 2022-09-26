Group of men in ski masks fatally shoot teen in Bronx

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death by a group of men wearing ski masks Sunday, police said.

The teen was on Beekman Ave. near E. 141st St. in Mott Haven when shots rang out around 6:15 p.m., cops said.

The victim was shot once in the chest, they added.

The shooters, whom police describe as five men wearing black ski masks and dark clothing, fled westbound on nearby Oak Terrace — a dead end — police said.

“When I came out of the store, I was headed home and heard two gun shots go off. I headed back and saw the kid stretched out on the floor and a group of people around him,” said Thomas Fuller, 71.

The teen was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Detectives investigating Sunday night marked off four shell casings left on the pavement.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the shooters.

Fuller speculated the violence was gang-related.

“You could definitely see there was beef there,” he said.

The teen’s death comes on the heels of a bloody 24-hour period in the borough, where Mott Haven saw two people shot. The earlier incident happened just blocks from where the teen was killed.

Early Sunday morning, a 35-year-old man whose SUV broke down near Bruckner Blvd. and E. 141st St was shot in the head as he sat in the cab of a tow truck. He was in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital on Sunday night.